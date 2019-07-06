Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard| India Vs Sri Lanka

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 76 // 06 Jul 2019, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two pivotal cogs for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India will look to grab the top spot in the points table with a win when they take on Sri Lanka in Match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds today.

For live scorecard and Ball by Ball commentary, click here.

At this point, India would prefer to face New Zealand in the semi-finals given that the Black Caps have a bad run of results in the past couple of weeks. However, for this fixture to happen, India need to beat Sri Lanka and South Africa have to beat Australia.

India will come into this game with a lot of confidence after bouncing back to winning ways against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has been in splendid form for India and has already notched up four centuries in this World Cup while skipper Virat Kohli has also been in terrific touch.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has led the team remarkably. Even though Bumrah might not have as many wickets as the bowlers who are there in the top five, his impact in games has been unbelievable.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned back to the team against Bangladesh after a spell on the sidelines due to an injury and his presence will make the bowling attack even stronger. However, the surprise package has been Hardik Pandya who has exceeded expectations with respect to his bowling.

However, Hardik Pandya is not the only one to exceed expectations as the whole Sri Lankan team has performed way better than what experts and fans predicted for them. Sri Lanka will look to end their campaign on an even better note by beating India and taking their points tally to ten.

Yet, Irrespective of the result of this match, Sri Lanka are confirmed to finish in the sixth spot on the points table.

The Island nation's biggest success story of this World Cup is undoubtedly the emergence of young Avishka Fernando. The top-order batsman scored a century against West Indies after playing impressive cameos in the previous two matches.

Advertisement

However, Lasith Malinga can be pipped to be Sri Lanka's best player in this World Cup. He has had an important role to play in all of Sri Lanka's three victories, more so during their escape from the jaws of defeat to pick up a win against favorites England.

In terms of head-to-head record between these sides, Sri Lanka have won four matches while India have won on three occasions. One match was abandoned.

With India gunning for the top spot and Sri Lanka looking to end their World Cup on a high, this match promises to be an engrossing battle.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda, right here, for the live score and more.