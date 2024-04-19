LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 34 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. LSG find themselves in fifth position in the points table, with three wins and as many losses, while CSK are third with four wins and two defeats.

Lucknow have slipped after a good start. They won three of their first four matches but have lost their last two. In their last match, they were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants were held to 161-7, which KKR overhauled in 15.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Chennai have won their last two matches rather comprehensively. In the much-hyped contest against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, they registered a 20-run win. Batting first, Chennai Super Kings put up an impressive total of 206-4 before holding MI to 186-6.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all IPL 2024 games in India can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per information available from the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Lucknow vs Chennai match can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Live streaming of the LSG vs CSK game can thus be followed on the JioCinema app and website.

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is free irrespective of whether you are watching it on the app or the website. As per an earlier post on JioCinema's social handle, IPL 2024 matches are available for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.

Further, JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage includes live commentary in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, etc. Viewers can also try out multi-camera options like Hero Cam, wicketkeeper view and batsman view, among others.

