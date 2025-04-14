LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

The 30th match of IPL 2025 will be played on Monday, April 14, at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this game.
It is the seventh match of the season for both franchises. While LSG are fourth on the points table with four wins and two defeats, CSK hold the 10th position, having won only one game so far.
CSK will be desperate for a win when they take on LSG. Ahead of the 'Super' clash of IPL 2025, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, IPL records
Lucknow has hosted 17 matches, where the teams chasing have registered eight wins. Teams defending have also won eight matches in Lucknow.
Here's a look at some crucial stats from the previous 17 games played in Lucknow:
IPL matches played: 17
Won by teams batting first: 8
Won by teams batting second: 8
No result: 1
Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023
Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023
Highest team total: 235/6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024
Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 186/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 2025
Average first innings score: 169.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report
The Lucknow pitch report will be live from the Ekana Stadium ahead of the toss. In 2023, CSK and LSG's match in Lucknow ended in 'No Result' due to rain. However, the weather is expected to be clear this time.
Lucknow's pitch has favored the batters in IPL 2025 so far. A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Last IPL match
The Lucknow Super Giants beat the Gujarat Titans by six wickets in the previous IPL match hosted by this iconic stadium. It was an afternoon game, where GT posted 180/6, and LSG pulled off the highest successful run-chase on this ground by scoring 186/4 in 19.3 overs.
The batters hit a total of 34 fours and 12 sixes during the match between GT and LSG. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 186/4 (Nicholas Pooran 61, Prasidh Krishna 2/26) beat Gujarat Titans 180/6 (Shubman Gill 60, Shardul Thakur 2/34) by 6 wickets.
