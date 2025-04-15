LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings ended their five-match losing streak in IPL 2025 with a five-wicket win against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Captain MS Dhoni led CSK from the front with a 11-ball 26 to help the team chase down the 167-run target in the last over.
CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first in Lucknow. The decision worked in the visitors' favor as Noor Ahmed's tight spell restricted LSG to 166/7 in their 20 overs.
Chasing 167, CSK started well but lost three wickets in quick succession during the middle overs. Dhoni came in and finished the run-chase along with Shivam Dube eventually. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top stats from the IPL 2025 clash between LSG and CSK on April 15.
List of all award winners in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match
MS Dhoni won his first Man of the Match award of IPL 2025. The Chennai Super Kings captain came in to bat at number seven in the run-chase and remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 11 balls. His knock consisted of four fours and one six.
Dhoni's counterpart Rishabh Pant also won awards at the post-match presentation. Here is the full list of award winners:
Super Striker of the Match: MS Dhoni (Strike rate of 236.36)
Super Sixes of the Match: Rishabh Pant (4 sixes)
Fantasy King of the Match: Rishabh Pant (115 fantasy points)
Most Fours in the Match: Shaik Rasheed (6 fours)
Most Dot Balls in the Match: Noor Ahmad (13 dot balls)
Player of the Match: MS Dhoni (26 off 11).
LSG vs CSK scorecard
Captain Rishabh Pant smashed his first half-century for the Lucknow Super Giants. The skipper stepped up and scored 63 runs from 49 balls, helping the team cross the 165-run mark. Mitchell Marsh scored a 25-ball 30 at the top.
Noor Ahmad conceded just 13 runs in his four overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each for the Chennai Super Kings team.
The new opening duo of Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra provided a fantastic start to the Chennai Super Kings, scoring 52 runs in just 4.5 overs. Impact Player Shivam Dube played a valuable knock of 43 runs from 37 balls, while MS Dhoni played a crucial cameo of 26 runs off 11 deliveries.
Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets while conceding 18 runs in his three overs. Aiden Markram bowled an economical spell of 1/25 in four overs, but the other bowlers could not impress much.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match
MS Dhoni won a Man of the Match award for the first time after the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. Here are some other interesting stats emerging from the IPL 2025 game between LSG and CSK:
- MS Dhoni has become the first player to win a Man of the Match award in IPL 2008 as well as IPL 2025.
- Dhoni won his 17th Man of the Match award as captain in IPL. No other captain has won more than 13.
