LSG vs CSK: Top 10 funny memes from today's match in IPL 2023

The 45th match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended without a result. Persistent rain at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow forced the match officials to call off the game after 19.2 overs of play in the first innings.

KL Rahul missed the match due to an injury he sustained in LSG's previous match against RCB on Monday. Krunal Pandya stood in as captain for LSG in the clash against CSK. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.

LSG got off to a sedate start on a tricky pitch as both their openers, Manan Vohra (10) and Kyle Mayers (14) struggled with their timing. CSK spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali came in early and spun a web around the batters to trigger a collapse as LSG found themselves at 44/5 in the 10th over.

Ayush Badoni (59*) and Nicholas Pooran (20 off 31 balls) joined hands at this juncture and resurrected LSG's innings with a 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Pooran departed without converting his start. However, Badoni switched gears after getting set and raced away to a half-century in 30 balls in the 19th over. Rain interrupted the proceedings in the final over with four balls left in the innings. LSG had 125/7 on the board at that stage.

Dhoni drops a hint about his future in IPL

During a conversation with presenter Danny Morrison at the toss ahead of the match against LSG, Dhoni indicated that this might not be his last season in the IPL.

“You've decided it is my last IPL, not me. Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, important to enjoy it,” he said.

Explaining the reason behind opting to bowl. Dhoni added:

"The fact that the wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue."

CSK will next face MI on Saturday, May 6.

