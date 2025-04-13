LSG vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Gujarat Titans by six wickets in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium hosted the game between LSG and GT, where the home team emerged victorious.

Ad

GT captain Shubman Gill lost the toss and was asked to bat first. Although Gill and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan scored half-centuries, the visitors could only set a 181-run target for the home side.

Chasing 181, LSG raced to 155/3 in the 15.2 overs, riding on Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram's fifties. However, GT's tight bowling ensured the match went down to the last over, where Impact Player Ayush Badoni sealed the deal for LSG.

Ad

Trending

In this article now, we will look at the award winners, scorecard, and top records from the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

List of all award winners in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram received the Player of the Match award for his half-century at the top of the order. In the absence of Mitchell Marsh, Markram took responsibility at the top and scored 58 runs off 31 balls, smacking nine fours and one maximum.

Ad

Markram also won the award for the Super Striker of the Match thanks to his strike rate of 187.10. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Aiden Markram (Strike rate of 187.10)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (7 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Aiden Markram (134 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Aiden Markram (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Prasidh Krishna (11 dot balls)

Ad

Player of the Match: Aiden Markram (58 off 31 balls).

LSG vs GT scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Captain Shubman Gill top-scored for the Gujarat Titans with a 60-run knock. The right-handed batter whacked six fours and one six at the Ekana Stadium. Sai Sudharsan supported him to perfection, aggregating 56 runs from 37 deliveries.

Shardul Thakur was the best bowler for the home team. The new-ball bowler scalped two wickets while conceding 34 runs in his four overs. Ravi Bishnoi also bagged two wickets for LSG.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran smashed a half-century each for the Lucknow Super Giants. Pooran top-scored with a 34-ball 61, laced with one four and seven sixes. Aiden Markram amassed 58 from 31, hitting nine fours and a six. Ayush Badoni played a handy cameo of 28 off 20.

Impact Player Prasidh Krishna was the best bowler for the Gujarat Titans. The right-arm pacer bowled 11 dot balls and ended with figures of 2/26 in four overs.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match

This was LSG's second successive win over GT in the IPL. Here are some other interesting stats to note from the IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT:

Rishabh Pant became the second captain-keeper to open the innings for LSG after KL Rahul. Only Punjab Kings (3) have used more captain-keepers as openers. This was the first time after 2016 that Pant played as an opener in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More