LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 19. SRH can knock LSG out of the tournament if they beat them in the upcoming match.

Ad

LSG crushed SRH in Hyderabad earlier this season. Soon after the match, fans of both franchises had a clash, with SRH's fans claiming that the Lukcnow social media team went a little overboard with their celebrations.

SRH have an opportunity to take revenge now. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

The iconic venue in Lucknow has played host to 19 matches in the IPL, with teams chasing a target winning on 10 occasions. Teams defending a target have won eight times, while one match has needed with no result.

Ad

Trending

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous 19 games played in Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 19

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 10

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team total: 235/6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Ad

Highest successful run-chase: 186/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 2025

Average first innings score: 167.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report

Teams chasing targets have been quite successful at this stadium in the ongoing IPL season. Even the last two matches at this venue ended in the favor of the teams batting second.

Both captains may prefer chasing a target in Lucknow. The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live before Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins walk out for the coin toss.

Ad

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in the last IPL match at this stadium played on April 22, 2025. Mukesh Kumar's four-wicket haul helped DC restict the home team to 159/6. In response, DC reached 161/2 in just 17.5 overs.

Three batters scored a half-century in that clash. The batters of the two teams whacked total 25 fours and 13 sixes. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159/6 (Aiden Markram 52, Mukesh Kumar 4/33) lost to Delhi Capitals 161/2 (KL Rahul 57*, Aiden Markram 2/30) by 8 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More