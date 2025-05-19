LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 19. SRH can knock LSG out of the tournament if they beat them in the upcoming match.
LSG crushed SRH in Hyderabad earlier this season. Soon after the match, fans of both franchises had a clash, with SRH's fans claiming that the Lukcnow social media team went a little overboard with their celebrations.
SRH have an opportunity to take revenge now. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records
The iconic venue in Lucknow has played host to 19 matches in the IPL, with teams chasing a target winning on 10 occasions. Teams defending a target have won eight times, while one match has needed with no result.
Here are some important numbers to know from the previous 19 games played in Lucknow:
IPL matches played: 19
Won by teams batting first: 8
Won by teams batting second: 10
No result: 1
Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023
Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023
Highest team total: 235/6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024
Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 186/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 2025
Average first innings score: 167.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report
Teams chasing targets have been quite successful at this stadium in the ongoing IPL season. Even the last two matches at this venue ended in the favor of the teams batting second.
Both captains may prefer chasing a target in Lucknow. The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live before Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins walk out for the coin toss.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match
Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in the last IPL match at this stadium played on April 22, 2025. Mukesh Kumar's four-wicket haul helped DC restict the home team to 159/6. In response, DC reached 161/2 in just 17.5 overs.
Three batters scored a half-century in that clash. The batters of the two teams whacked total 25 fours and 13 sixes. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159/6 (Aiden Markram 52, Mukesh Kumar 4/33) lost to Delhi Capitals 161/2 (KL Rahul 57*, Aiden Markram 2/30) by 8 wickets.
