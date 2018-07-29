M S. Dhoni - The most successful yet most criticised legend of Indian Cricket

Deep Palan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 409 // 29 Jul 2018, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ever wondered what it is like to be a superhero? Seems fun, right?

But you must have heard this age-old saying — “with great power, comes great responsibility.” The same applies to cricket as well.

Being the captain of the Indian cricket team is like being a superhero in itself with the responsibility of 1.2 billion Indians. The responsibility that MS Dhoni had on his shoulders for almost a decade. Captaining the Indian team is not child's play. So, when the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, says that, "Dhoni is the best captain I have played under,” you are convinced that he did an outstanding job.

Not just team-mates but the trophies in his closet are the proof of his success. Winning just one ICC event is a dream of any captain but he has won all three - ICC World T20, ICC World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy. Such was the impact of his captainship skills that Gary Kirsten, the world cup winning coach once said that. "I will go to war with MS by my side.”

But somewhere in his captainship skills, we all forgot what a wonderful batsman he is. A batsman who has batted at number 5, 6, or 7, for almost all his career, with an average of 51 in ODIs, which tells the importance of the runs he has scored. Only a few men like Adam Gilchrist(96.95), Vivian Richards(90.20), Kapil Dev (95.07) have a better strike rate than Dhoni.

On the other hand, players like Sachin Tendulkar(18,176), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) and Ricky Ponting(13,695) may stay ahead in terms of runs scored but it's difficult to think if these legends could have donned as many hats as Dhoni did - A batsman, a keeper, a captain, and a finisher - and do it this well over a period of time.

Even after all this contribution and success, he has tasted one thing came along with it - CRITICISM. It's not like no other player was criticized but, criticism and MS Dhoni, there is something between them, and this bond has just got better and better over time. But the thing with MS Dhoni is that he always proves all his critics wrong.

This bond started with his appointment as team India's captain for the T20 world cup back in 2007. The decision to appoint him as a captain over other senior players in the team was criticized by media and fans. However, Dhoni answered his criticism in style and won India their first T20 World Cup.

Then, there was this point in his captainship career that he was blamed for dropping senior players out of the ODI Squad. This was when the World Cup was just a year away. Similarly, he was also blamed for supporting CSK players in selection for team India. But Dhoni's answer was simple — A World Cup trophy after 28 years and taking India to No. 1 Test ranking for the first time.

Most recent point of criticism? His fading finishing skills and his slow batting. Though, he has answered the critics about his finishing skills in the recently concluded IPL.

His slow batting in England recently gave his critics another go at him. But believe MS Dhoni for this, the way he has answered is critics over the years, he will come back and come back as hard as it gets.

MS once said that” Till the full stop doesn't come, the sentence is not complete.” So keep watching him.