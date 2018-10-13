×
MSD plays PUBG, sets twitter on fire

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
848   //    13 Oct 2018, 12:46 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

All eyes are on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as there are talks of him taking part in the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand against Maharashtra on October 15. Jharkhand had won seven games out of nine in the group phase to qualify for the knockouts.

While fans of Dhoni are eagerly awaiting to see him in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it seems Chennai Super Kings' Captain Cool is enjoying playing PUBG.

"Great weather and Pubg, This headset feels so comfortable, I could wear it all day. Check out @soundlogic.in's Voice Assistant Neckband Headset on @flipkart. Now available in MSD Limited Edition, autographed by me! #JusBol" MSD twitted on Friday.


Dhoni introduced a neckband headset that runs by voice command in his recent tweet. The legendary keeper batsman also had some good news for his fans by tweeting that anyone can buy the limited-edition headset with the printed autograph of MSD himself. 

The right-handed wicketkeeper batsman last played in the Asia Cup where he scored 77 runs in four innings. There have been mixed reactions over his ordinary performances during the Asia Cup.  

However, despite Dhoni's below par performance in the Asia Cup, former Indian captain Gautam Gambhir has expressed hope on batsman Dhoni. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times the Delhi batsman had said: "Performance is the only criteria to be selected in the team. If you are not performing, you can not be a part of Indian team. I am sure Dhoni will try to perform and prove the critics wrong."

India will face the Windies in a five-match ODI series which will commence from October 21. MSD is part of the series with young Rishabh Pant too being included in the squad for the first two ODIs. The veteran batsman will be eager to put some runs on the board in the upcoming limited-overs series against the Windies.

Chennai Super Kings Team India MS Dhoni
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
