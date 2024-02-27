Neil Wagner's top 5 moments in international cricket 

In what came as a huge surprise, New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner announced his decision to retire from international cricket on Tuesday, February 27.

Renowned for his tireless work ethic and unwavering determination, Wagner carved a unique path in Test cricket for the Kiwis. Making his debut in 2012 up till his final bow in 2024, Wagner consistently delivered impactful performances, amassing a tally of 260 wickets in 64 Tests.

His bowling average of 27 and a strike rate of 52, second only to the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee (50.8), further solidify his legacy as a genuine wicket-taker.

Beyond his statistics, it was Wagner's fierce determination that truly set him apart. He exemplified the fighting spirit of New Zealand cricket, becoming a fan favorite and a role model for aspiring players worldwide.

Now, as we celebrate Wagner's illustrious career, let us revisit his top five moments in international cricket.

#5 His best spell (7/39) vs the West Indies in Wellington

New Zealand v West Indies - 1st Test: Day 1

Neil Wagner's extraordinary spell of 7/39 against the West Indies in December 2017 stands out as one of the most captivating and impactful performances of his career.

In the first Test of the series held at Basin Reserve in Wellington, Wagner's sheer determination and skill came to the forefront as he wreaked havoc upon the West Indian batting lineup.

Utilizing his signature short-pitched deliveries and deceptive variations in pace, he relentlessly attacked the Windies' weaknesses.

Within the first two sessions, Wagner accounted for seven wickets (7/39) which helped New Zealand to bundle the visitors out for a mere 134 in the first innings.

New Zealand gained a phenomenal lead of 386 runs after their superb batting performance. In their second innings, the Windies showed slightly more courage and batted for more than 100 overs.

Wagner finished the second innings with wickets of Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder and took the Player of the Match award for his 9/141 in the Test.

#4 His best performance in the subcontinent

Neil Wagner vs Bangladesh in Mirpur

Despite his career spanning across 12 years, Wagner got to play less than 65 Tests. This was due to the fact that New Zealand didn't fancy him when touring subcontinent sides.

However, early in his career, Wagner gave a superlative display of fast bowling when New Zealand toured Bangladesh in 2013. Playing Test cricket for the first time in Asia, Wagner showcased maturity, skill, and adaptability beyond his years as he wreaked havoc upon the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

He exploited any hint of help off the deck and snapped a wonderful fifer, which included the wickets of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Marshall Ayub, and Sohag Gazi. Throughout the match, Wagner maintained a relentless line and length, and consistently hit awkward areas.

The surface in Mirpur eased out as the Test progressed and batting got easier. However, Wagner took two wickets in the second innings as well.

Unfortunately for the fans, the fifth Day of the Test match was spoiled by continuous rain and the game ended in a draw.

#3 Heroics vs India in Auckland in 2014

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 2

Neil Wagner's heroic performance against India in Auckland in 2014 was the defining moment of his career and played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the match in New Zealand's favor. The Test match, part of India's tour of New Zealand, was finely poised as both teams entered the final day with a chance of victory.

India, chasing a relatively modest target of 407 on a seemingly easy-paced pitch, was cruising towards victory.

Shikhar Dhawan had scored a century, and Virat Kohli (67) was well set, looking dangerous. They had put together a strong 100+run partnership, and the match appeared to be slipping away from New Zealand.

This is where Neil Wagner stepped up. Wagner, known for his aggressive short-pitched bowling, came in and unleashed a relentless barrage of bouncers.

His strategy disrupted the rhythm of the Indian batters, forcing errors and breaking crucial partnerships.

Expand Tweet

He first dismissed Dhawan, caught behind after a mistimed hook off a Wagner bouncer before claiming the prized wicket of Kohli, who was caught in the deep, also playing a hook shot.

In his next spell, the left-arm pacer accounted for two more wickets in the form of MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan and claimed 4/62. In the end, Wagner's heroics proved to be the difference-maker as New Zealand secured a thrilling victory by 40 runs.

Even in the first innings, Wagner bagged four wickets which bundled India out to 202. His figures of 8/126 is the career-best for Wagner against India in Tests.

#2 Basin Reserve Test vs England in 2023

New Zealand v England - 2nd Test: Day 5

The 2023 Basin Reserve Test between New Zealand and England was a nail-biting encounter that went down to the wire. It was a true testament to the fighting spirit of both sides, with Neil Wagner ultimately emerging as the hero for New Zealand, securing a memorable victory for the home team.

After losing the first Test in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand had to secure a win in the second Test in Wellington.

The match was a tense affair from the very beginning. Both teams struggled to bat freely on a challenging pitch that offered swing and seam movement.

New Zealand, in particular, showcased insane fighting spirit as they made 483 in their second innings despite batting after a follow-on. With England needing 180 runs to win and New Zealand requiring eight wickets for victory, the stage was set for a thrilling conclusion.

England were at 59/3 when Wagner came to bowl for the first time in the innings. He wasted no time and sent back Ollie Pope in his first over. Then Stokes and Joe Root forged a crucial partnership before Wagner dismissed both of the star batters in a span of four balls.

With Ben Foakes' 33, England somehow went closer to the target and needed just two runs but had only one wicket remaining.

New Zealand desperately needed the last wicket and Wagner compellingly delivered for his side, edging one past Anderson to record one of the most thrilling wins in Test cricket history.

#1 World Test Championship win (2019-21)

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Wagner, who only played Test cricket for New Zealand, will surely be proud of being a part of the team that lifted the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) crown for the 2019-21 cycle.

Wagner's contributions were instrumental in New Zealand's journey to clinching the prestigious title, and his performances played a crucial role in the team's success.

In just eight WTC (2019-21) Tests for the Kiwis, the 37-year-old bagged a handsome 35 wickets at an average of 22.97 and a strike rate of 53.5. Even his economy of 2.57 was the second-best behind Kyle Jamieson's 2.14 during that period.

New Zealand, who won seven of their 11 Tests during the 2019-21 cycle, played the final against India in Southampton. In the summit clash, Wagner took three wickets. Incredibly, those three wickets were of top-quality batters in Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja.

In an interview, Wagner himself expressed how the WTC win was the "pinnacle of the game" for him, especially since he hadn't had the opportunity to experience the high of a World Cup win in any format.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App