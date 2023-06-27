Netherlands' 3 greatest victories in international cricket 

As a cricketing nation, the Netherlands have been around the circuit for a while now. In recent times, they have been one of the better associate teams in the world.

Overall, the Dutch have featured in 110 ODIs, winning 37 and losing 67 of them. As far as T20 Internationals are concerned, they have played 98 games, with 49 of those ending in their favour. While they are still a growing cricketing nation, the Netherlands have had their share of sweet moments.

Here, we look at three of their greatest victories in international cricket.

#1. vs West Indies, 2023

The Netherlands stunned the West Indies to put their 2023 ODI World Cup hopes in danger

In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the Netherlands got the better of the West Indies in what was a thriller of a game. Batting first, the Caribbean side put up a huge score of 374 on the board, thanks to a century from Nicholas Pooran and contributions from Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope and Keemo Paul.

In response, the Dutch got off to a terrific start as openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd shared a 76-run stand. Teja Nidamanuru smashed a sensational ton while skipper Scott Edwards chipped in with 67 to help their side level scores at the end of 50 overs.

The game went down to a super over in which the Netherlands plundered 30 runs off the bowling of Jason Holder. The batter who did the damage was Logan van Beek. He then bowled as well, restricting the West Indies to just eight runs and taking both the wickets. Netherlands won the super over by 22 runs, thus scripting one of their finest victories. It was a memorable game for the Dutch whose spirit was lauded by fans all over the world.

#2. vs South Africa, 2022

The Netherlands beat South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup

In the T20 World Cup 2022, the Netherlands produced a stunning performance to beat South Africa. Batting first, the Dutch scored 158/4, with Colin Ackermann top-scoring with an unbeaten 41 off 26 balls.

In reply, South Africa's batsmen never got going, and they could only compile 145 in the allocated 20 overs. Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands, taking three wickets for nine runs. He picked uo the big wickets of Rilee Rossouw and David Miller.

The Netherlands' victory was a major upset, as South Africa were one of the favorites to win the tournament. The loss dented South Africa's hopes of progressing further and is one of the darkest moments in their recent history.

#3. vs England, 2009

The Netherlands in ecstatic mood after beating England in the opening game of the 2009 T20 World Cup

The Netherlands pulled off an unbelievable victory over England in the opening match of the 2009 ICC World Twenty20 at the iconic Lord's. England batted first and the Dutch bowlers did a great job to restrict the hosts to a total of 162-5 in their designated 20 overs. Luke Wright was the top scorer for England with 71 runs.

In the chase, a few players chipped in with valuable contributions as the Netherlands achieved the target withoff the last delivery of the game. Tom de Grooth in particular was outstanding, scoring 49 runs at a strike-rate of 163.33.

The match still considered one of the biggest upsets in T20 cricket history. It was a day when the Dutch proved that they could compete with the best teams in the world, and it gave them a platform to build on for future tournaments.

