2023 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand match ft. Virat Kohli

Team India are in for a huge test in their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign following a breezy start. They have the unbeaten New Zealand in sight, an opposition who have got the better of them in ICC events across multiple occasions. The riveting contest will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Team India have four consecutive wins under their belt and have all of the momentum, but the same can be said for the Kiwis as well. Similarly, both sides are without their key players in Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson for today's contest due to injuries.

The upcoming clash between India and New Zealand marks the penultimate clash in the 2023 ODI World Cup at Dharamshala. The Blackcaps are slated to face Australia at the same venue in the coming days. The ground has already witnessed an iconic moment in the form of the Netherlands' inspiring win over South Africa and another thrilling enounter could be in the works when the two heavyweights clash.

While the conditions have been optimal for pace bowling in particular, batters have found a way to make their presence felt. England, for instance, scored 364-9 in their win over Bangladesh.

On that note, let us take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand match.

#1 Virat Kohli

Coming off an unbeaten hundred against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli is in top form. The former India skipper has scored 259 runs in four 2023 World Cup matches at an average of 129.50.

The contest against New Zealand comes across as the biggest test for Kohli so far, considering the opposition bowling strength as well as the conditions on offer. While the ace batter has an imposing record at the venue - 212 runs in three matches at an average of 106 - he might have to grind through the initial phase.

The Kiwi pacers - Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry - will have a say in the proceedings for sure. However, Kohli's biggest threat comes in the form of the tournament's leading wicket-taker, Mitchell Santner. The right-handed batter has had his issues with left-arm spin, and Santner has outfoxed batters throughout the tournament with his pace variation and angles.

Kohli will be looking to step up when it matters the most, put the pressure on the Blackcaps bowlers after settling in. He will be a handful for the opposition with the way he keeps the scoreboard ticking and his ability to turn up on big occasions.

#2 Devon Conway

The opening batter may have to deal with a testing pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami in the upcoming clash.

However, Devon Conway has an excellent record against India (217 runs in five innings at an average of 54.25) and his real issue in the World Cup so far has been against spin bowling. He has lost his wicket to Roelof van der Merwe, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman, and was unbeaten against England in the opening encounter.

Conway might relish the extra pace and bounce at the venue with his ability to play off the frontfoot and backfoot equally well. He is also arguably due for a big score after losing his wicket in the recent matches following a promising start.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

The upcoming clash might require Team India's middle order to step up and contribute in a significant manner. So far, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have only had to apply the finishing touches for the most part, with the formidable top three taking care of scoring the bulk of the runs.

The right-handed batter, who made his ODI debut at this venue in 2017, is bound to have a hard time against Lockie Ferguson's bouncers, but could make up for it by taking on the spinners.

He scored an unbeaten fifty in Team India's win over Pakistan and would be hoping to replicate his efforts in the upcoming clash against New Zealand in the tournament.

Who will be the top run-scorer in the India vs New Zealand 2023 ODI World Cup clash? Let us know what you think.