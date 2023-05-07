3 things LSG need to get right to defeat GT in IPL 2023 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will seek to arrest a potential slide as they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a vital IPL 2023 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

The Super Giants have managed just one win in their last four fixtures and were placed precariously when rain had the final say in their home clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Given how their batters have struggled at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, this away fixture against the Titans ought to come as a timely relief.

Having said that, things haven't been too easy with their batting lineup, in particular, wearing a slightly unsettled look. LSG need most of their components to function at their very best in order to upstage the table-toppers, whom they haven't been able to beat to date.

On that note, we look at three things LSG have to get right in order to beat GT in their IPL 2023 match:

#1 Find a way to cope with KL Rahul's absence

His tempo with the bat and quantum of returns might have come under scrutiny this season, but there is no denying that KL Rahul's absence is a body blow to LSG. The skipper is not only an able leader in the park but also a failsafe with the bat when it comes to batting on a tricky surface.

With not much experience amongst their Indian batters, the Super Giants need to step up as a whole and ensure that Rahul's absence doesn't leave a gaping hole within their side. Stand-in captain Krunal Pandya could do with some runs himself, while also ensuring he is able to marshal his resources to the fullest on the field.

Deepak Hooda might just return to the playing XI given that lack of experience that is plaguing the Super Giants while Quinton de Kock is also a chance. Whichever path they tread, they simply have to find a way to cope without Rahul against GT.

#2 Sort out the batting order

Nicholas Pooran has been held back far too often by LSG in IPL 2023, rather than being sent in to take down the spinners. In situations like the previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he is forced to divert from his natural attacking game and bide his time when the side loses too many wickets.

On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis, who is an excellent player of pace bowling, has often found himself having to work his way against spin on two-paced decks. There's been an unrelenting strategy to have a left-right combination this season but against GT, it will count for nothing unless LSG play their matchups perfectly.

With Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad waiting in the Titans' ranks, they'd want to ensure Pooran is injected into the innings at the right juncture. As for Stoinis, he can either be held back to take on pace in the death overs or perhaps be used in the powerplay to cover up for Rahul's absence.

A middle-overs spin choke is very much possible against GT and LSG got a first-hand experience of the same at the Ekana Cricket Stadium a couple of weeks ago. If they are to avoid a similar outcome, they need to ensure they nail their batting order and entry points.

#3 Stop Shubman Gill from scoring big

Textbook, but imperative. Shubman Gill loves batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium and has unfurled one pristine innings after another in recent times, be it in international cricket or IPL 2023. Few batters are as assured and fluent in the middle as he is once he gets the ball rolling.

LSG have plenty of bowling options to turn two with captain Krunal not averse to bowling in the powerplay himself. One wonders if Mark Wood could earn a recall to the playing XI given the point of difference he can bring with his extra pace since it has brought about Gill's early downfall this season.

With Mohsin Khan set to bowl for the first time in a competitive match in close to a year, he could do with that bit of extra cushion. Going all out in attack for Gill's wicket will be massive so as to transfer pressure onto GT's middle order, headlined by Hardik Pandya.

Can LSG bounce back and pick up two crucial points against GT in their IPL 2023 clash on Sunday? Have your say in the comments section below!

