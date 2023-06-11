"A miracle would have been more possible with Rishabh Pant around" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's chances of winning the WTC 2023 final vs Australia

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that India would have been in a better position to chase down Australia's 444-run target in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final had Rishabh Pant been a part of the side.

Pant is currently on the sidelines as he continues to recover from the multiple injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash in December 2022. Manjrekar reckons that the chances of India pulling off a miraculous win would have been greater with the keeper-batter in the playing XI.

"A miracle would have been more possible with Rishabh Pant around. If India win, it is a miracle. But if Rishabh Pant was around, it would have seemed more likely," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further stated that Rohit Sharma and Co. would have been in a commanding position if they had come up with a better performance with the ball after winning the toss.

He, however, suggested that with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still unbeaten, India can still fight back.

"After watching Australia's tactics in the second innings, you would think if India would have done a little better with the ball after electing to bowl first, things would have been different. Now you watch Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane tomorrow. Ajinkya Rahane has become dogmatic, just sort of one thought player now. He used to be skittish large part of his early career before he was dropped," Manjrekar continued.

"But now very calm and very committed to one way of playing, a bit like Pujara, but with more shots. And Virat Kohli will be Virat Kohli. This is the thing to like about India, they will keep fighting back. But they conceded just too much of an advantage in the first couple of days to Australia," he added.

Notably, Kohli and Rahane stitched together an unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India finished 164/3 at stumps on Day 4. The two senior batters will have a lot of hard work to do on the fifth day as the side still require 280 runs to win the WTC 2023 final.

Kohli will come out to bat with an overnight score of 44 to his name, while Rahane has 20 runs to his name.

"I will never write this Indian team off" - Brad Haddin on WTC 2023 final

During the discussion, former Australian keeper Brad Haddin stated that while Australia seem to be at the top at this juncture, he still wouldn't write India off.

He pointed out how the Indian side have staged miraculous turnarounds against Australia in the recent past.

Haddin remarked:

"I will never write this Indian team off because over recent times, they have done some extraordinary things against Australia. We are happy with where we are at, but it is still game on tomorrow."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Australia in the drivers seat but everything to play for on the final day of the WTC 2023 Final.



Who will win it?



#WTC23 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND Stumps on Day 4! 🏏Australia in the drivers seat but everything to play for on the final day of the WTC 2023 Final.Who will win it? Stumps on Day 4! 🏏Australia in the drivers seat but everything to play for on the final day of the WTC 2023 Final. Who will win it? 🏆#WTC23 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND https://t.co/8ndsC7XLnt

The WTC 2023 final is set for a thrilling finish as both sides look to go out all guns blazing in the crucial Day 5 of the summit clash on Sunday, June 11.

Poll : 0 votes