"A pitiful batting performance" - Ian Chappell tears apart Australian batters following humiliating defeat in 2nd Test against India

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell was unimpressed with the visiting batters' performance on Day 3 of the second Test against India in Delhi on Sunday.

Chappell noted that Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne put pressure on India with their counter-attacking approach in the final session of Day 2. He mentioned that the Aussies squandered their chances on the third day by becoming overly reliant on the sweep shot.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Australia should have been a bit more cautious, instead of trying to blindly attack the Indian spinners. Reacting to the dismal showing by the Aussie batters, Chappel told ESPNcricinfo:

"Australia's batting this morning was very, very disappointing, especially after last night, with the scores being virtually equal. I thought that they batted very bravely in the evening. They attacked the Indian spinners and had them a little rattled.

"They were struggling with the field placing and couldn't contain the batters. You've got to be aggressive, but thoughtful in India. I was hoping we'd see more of that. But what we saw were disgraceful attempts to sweep, missing the ball by a long way, and getting the stumps hit. It was a pitiful batting performance today"

While Australia had a crucial 61-run lead coming into Day 3, they failed to capitalize as the Indian spinners ran riot. The Pat Cummins-led side lost nine wickets in one session and were bundled out for just 113 runs, setting India a modest target of 115 runs.

India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dominated the proceedings, registering his career-best Test figures of 7/42. The home team chased down the total with six wickets to spare to secure a decisive win.

"India winning the Test match is not surprising" - Shaun Tait on Australia's underwhelming show in Delhi

During the discussion, former speedster Shaun Tait stated that while he expected India to win the second Test, he was surprised by Australia's failure to put up a strong fight.

Tait echoed the same sentiments as Ian Chappell and was critical of the Aussie batters' obsession with the sweep shot. The 39-year-old elaborated:

"India winning the Test match is not surprising. What is surprising is the way it unfolded. Australia wrestled the momentum back in their favour last night with the way they played and attacked.

"Batting in the first hour seems to be quite difficult in these conditions. They just couldn't get through that. The disappointment was in the way they went about it. This obsession to sweep has come undone a little bit."

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Co. have taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing four-match series. Furthermore, with their victory in Delhi, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

