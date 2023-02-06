“After the IPL, we don't see that pressure on the players” – Harmanpreet Kaur on WPL's significance

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) will bridge the gap between the transition from domestic to international cricket.

The 33-year-old pointed out that local players will get an opportunity to rub shoulders with international players worldwide during the competition. She believes that the pressure of playing at the highest level will eventually fade away.

Speaking to The Times of India, Kaur said:

“Earlier, there was a bridge between domestic cricket and international cricket. When the players from domestic cricket, after their good show, got the chance in the international scene, took time to settle in with the international players and conditions. It was hard for them.”

She added:

“After the IPL, we don't see that pressure on the players. They always have that confidence and they always look in good touch. And the same thing is going to happen in women's cricket as well.”

“Same thing is going to happen in women's cricket” – Harmanpreet Kaur on WPL

Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the WPL will improve the quality of cricket in India just like the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL). She is delighted to see how talented youngsters perform and make a name for themselves in the tournament.

Kaur said:

“When the men's IPL started, we saw immense improvement in men's cricket. The amount of talent in men's cricket has increased too. The same thing is going to happen in women's cricket also. We are going to see many talents coming into women's cricket with the help of this Women's IPL. I am really looking forward to it.”

The inaugural edition of the WPL will comprise of five teams from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow and Delhi.

The auction is slated to take place in Mumbai on February 13. The players have been divided into two categories – Rs 10 to 20 lakh (uncapped) and Rs 30 to 50 lakh (capped).

