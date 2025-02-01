“After two overs, I was informed by sir” - Harshit Rana’s revelation of coming on as concussion substitute in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Team India fast bowler Harshit Rana opened up on his dramatic white-ball debut for the national side in the fourth T20I against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The right-arm speedster revealed that the head coach Gautam Gambhir informed him after two overs into the innings that he would be the concussion substitute.

With Dube copping a blow to his helmet amid his whirlwind knock of 53, the all-rounder wasn't deemed fit to field during the innings break. As a result, the hosts decided to sub in Rana, who made a decisive difference to the result. The youngster struck with his second ball to dismiss Liam Livingstone and finished with figures of 4-0-33-3. It eventually resulted in India's 15-run win and helped them seal the series 3-1.

Speaking to the broadcasters after Team India's victory, the 23-year-old said he only tried to bowl how he did in the IPL, claiming, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"It is still a dream debut for me. When Dube came back (to the dugout), after two overs I was informed by sir (Gambhir) I will be the concussion substitute. It is not just for this series; I have been waiting for an opportunity for a long time, and I wanted to prove I belong here. I have bowled well in the IPL and was just following the same here."

The right-arm pacer played a critical role in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 win, picking up 19 wickets in 13 games at 20.15. Rana's two other wickets during the fourth T20I were of Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton.

"It is not a like-for-like replacement" - Jos Buttler on Harshit Rana coming in as concussion replacement for Shivam Dube

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-game presser, England skipper Jos Buttler revealed that he was surprised to see Rana on the field and wondered who was he in for. Disagreeing with how things went, the 34-year-old vowed to ask the match referee for some clarity and said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"There was no consultation [with us]. That's something I was thinking as I came out to bat - who is Harshit on for? They said he is a concussion replacement, which I obviously disagreed with. It is not a like-for-like replacement. They said that the match referee had made the decision. We had no say in it or any part of it. But we'll ask Javagal [Srinath] some questions just to get some clarity around it. We had our chances to win the game which we could have still taken. But I'd like to have a bit more clarity on that."

England and India will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday in Mumbai.

