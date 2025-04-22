Aiden Markram has the last laugh as he cleans up Karun Nair straight after getting smashed for a 6 in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Aiden Markram provided the first breakthrough for his team in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. The off-spinner bowled Karun Nair straight after getting smashed for a six, removing him for 15 off nine deliveries. As a result, DC lost their first wicket for 36 runs.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of LSG’s innings. Markram bowled a back-of-a-length ball on the middle stump, with the ball turning inwards.

Nair mistimed the pull shot as the ball hit his thigh pads before crashing into the stumps. The right-hander was looking to create some room to play another big shot, but the bowler followed him this time around.

Markram got extremely lucky and had the last laugh after being smashed for a maximum over the bowler’s head off the previous delivery.

Watch the video below:

Aiden Markram has been quite handy for LSG with the ball, returning with one wicket apiece in his last two games, with figures of 1/25 (4) and 1/18 (2) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

With the bat, Markram has 326 runs in nine innings, including four half-centuries in IPL 2025.

On the other hand, Karun Nair’s performance has gone downwards after his 89 against Mumbai Indians (MI). His last three scores read 0, 31, and 15 (today).

Aiden Markram’s fifty helps LSG set a 160-run target for DC in the IPL 2025 clash

A half-century from Aiden Markram helped LSG post 159/6 in their IPL 2025 match against DC. The Proteas batter scored 52 runs off 33 balls, including three sixes and two boundaries. He put up an 87-run stand with Mitchell Marsh for the first wicket.

Marsh also looked good for his 45 off 36 deliveries, comprising one six and three boundaries. Later, Ayush Badoni impressed with his 36 off 21, an innings laced with six boundaries.

Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for Delhi, returning with career-best figures of 4/33, while Dushmantha Chameera and Mitchell Starc bagged one wicket each.

In response, DC were 54/1 after six overs, with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul at the crease.

Follow the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

