Aiden Markram takes a good low catch to send Sai Sudharsan on his way for 21 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 22, 2025 22:44 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Sai Sudharsan in action for GT on Thursday - Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Will O'Rourke claimed the crucial wicket of Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan for 21 in the IPL 2025 match. The clash took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The southpaw fell after playing an uppish shot to mid-off, where Aiden Markram took an excellent, low catch.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for LSG. Sudharsan and Shubman Gill had set an early pace to their chase of 236 runs, putting on 42 runs in the first four overs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was a rare low score for Sudharsan in IPL 2025, but the innings helped him remain the highest run-getter of the season. The left-hander now has 638 runs in 13 matches at an average of 53.17.

The 23-year-old was used as GT's impact sub for a second consecutive match on Thursday. In the previous match against Delhi Capitals, he had remained on a 61-ball 108, which helped the 2022 IPL champions track down the target of 200.

LSG set GT 236 runs for win after top three batters shine in Ahmedabad

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh played an outstanding knock of 117 runs from 64 balls, and Nicholas Pooran registered a destructive 56 off 27 balls. They helped Lucknow Super Giants post a mammoth 235/2 after their 20 overs.

The pair put on 121 runs for the second wicket, carving the GT bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Marsh set the early tone for the innings by putting on 91 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram, who made 36 off 24 balls.

GT have secured a playoffs berth for the third time in four IPL seasons and are eyeing a top-two spot in the final standings. At the time of writing, they were 85/2 in seven overs with Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler at the crease.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
