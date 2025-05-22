Aiden Markram takes a good low catch to send Sai Sudharsan on his way for 21 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Will O'Rourke claimed the crucial wicket of Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan for 21 in the IPL 2025 match. The clash took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The southpaw fell after playing an uppish shot to mid-off, where Aiden Markram took an excellent, low catch.

Ad

It was a much-needed breakthrough for LSG. Sudharsan and Shubman Gill had set an early pace to their chase of 236 runs, putting on 42 runs in the first four overs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was a rare low score for Sudharsan in IPL 2025, but the innings helped him remain the highest run-getter of the season. The left-hander now has 638 runs in 13 matches at an average of 53.17.

The 23-year-old was used as GT's impact sub for a second consecutive match on Thursday. In the previous match against Delhi Capitals, he had remained on a 61-ball 108, which helped the 2022 IPL champions track down the target of 200.

Ad

Trending

LSG set GT 236 runs for win after top three batters shine in Ahmedabad

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh played an outstanding knock of 117 runs from 64 balls, and Nicholas Pooran registered a destructive 56 off 27 balls. They helped Lucknow Super Giants post a mammoth 235/2 after their 20 overs.

The pair put on 121 runs for the second wicket, carving the GT bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Marsh set the early tone for the innings by putting on 91 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram, who made 36 off 24 balls.

GT have secured a playoffs berth for the third time in four IPL seasons and are eyeing a top-two spot in the final standings. At the time of writing, they were 85/2 in seven overs with Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More