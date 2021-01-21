Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, 3 others advised to remain in home quarantine in Mumbai for a week

Indian captain for the Australia Tests Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and three others have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, having arrived in Mumbai from Australia on Thursday.
Apart from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw also landed in the city following the Australia tour, during which Team India registered a historic 2-1 series win.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI:
"The players are advised to remain in home quarantine for next seven days.”
All Indian players remained in the bio-bubble in Australia, with most of them having arrived at the country directly from the UAE, where they took part in the IPL.
Following their arrival in Mumbai, the Indian players and their coach were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials.
Ajinkya Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the Indian team’s memorable win.
Ajinkya Rahane receives hero’s welcome in Mumbai
Captain Ajinkya Rahane received a grand welcome to the city after leading India to victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, battling innumerable odds.
Cricket fans greeted Ajinkya Rahane with cheers and music. Upon arriving at his residence, he was welcomed with the beats of dhol (drums). Enthusiastic fans also showered petals on the humble cricketer.
Ajinkya Rahane’s wife and daughter shared the special moments with him. The 32-year-old acknowledged the warm gesture of the crowd in his typically understated demeanour.
India will now take on England in a four-match Test series, starting on February 5. Before that, Team India is likely to be felicitated by the MCA for their historic achievements Down Under.
Braving numerous odds, India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 triumph over Australia. They won the final Test at the Gabba, by chasing down a record score of 328.
India's victory marked the end of Australia’s unbeaten run in Brisbane. Before the loss to India, they last tasted defeat at the venue back in 1988.
Ajinkya Rahane played his part in India’s memorable triumph, with a fighting century in the MCG Test that saw India draw level after the debacle at Adelaide.
He also led a young side admirably in the absence of Virat Kohli. Despite losing most of their key players as the series progressed, India emerged triumphant as the young guns put their hands up and delivered.Published 21 Jan 2021, 14:55 IST