Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, 3 others advised to remain in home quarantine in Mumbai for a week

Indian captain for the Australia Tests Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and three others have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, having arrived in Mumbai from Australia on Thursday.

Apart from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw also landed in the city following the Australia tour, during which Team India registered a historic 2-1 series win.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI:

"The players are advised to remain in home quarantine for next seven days.”

All Indian players remained in the bio-bubble in Australia, with most of them having arrived at the country directly from the UAE, where they took part in the IPL.

Indian cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Team India's coach Ravi Shastri arrive in Mumbai from Australia after winning the Border–Gavaskar Trophy. pic.twitter.com/TrMzrRdg4F — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Following their arrival in Mumbai, the Indian players and their coach were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials.

Ajinkya Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the Indian team’s memorable win.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane celebrates the victory Down Under with a cake presented to him by the Mumbai Cricket Association. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/9nSrHXKwlN — Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) January 21, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane receives hero’s welcome in Mumbai

Captain Ajinkya Rahane received a grand welcome to the city after leading India to victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, battling innumerable odds.

Cricket fans greeted Ajinkya Rahane with cheers and music. Upon arriving at his residence, he was welcomed with the beats of dhol (drums). Enthusiastic fans also showered petals on the humble cricketer.

Ajinkya Rahane’s wife and daughter shared the special moments with him. The 32-year-old acknowledged the warm gesture of the crowd in his typically understated demeanour.

Grand well of team India captain Ajinkya Rahane at his residence in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3yRhJih4iM — Deepak Prabhu (@DeepakP50293556) January 21, 2021

India will now take on England in a four-match Test series, starting on February 5. Before that, Team India is likely to be felicitated by the MCA for their historic achievements Down Under.

Braving numerous odds, India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 triumph over Australia. They won the final Test at the Gabba, by chasing down a record score of 328.

India's victory marked the end of Australia’s unbeaten run in Brisbane. Before the loss to India, they last tasted defeat at the venue back in 1988.

Ajinkya Rahane played his part in India’s memorable triumph, with a fighting century in the MCG Test that saw India draw level after the debacle at Adelaide.

He also led a young side admirably in the absence of Virat Kohli. Despite losing most of their key players as the series progressed, India emerged triumphant as the young guns put their hands up and delivered.