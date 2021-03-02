“And we have arrived” - Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh reach Raipur for Road Safety World Series 2021

Former India players Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have reached Raipur to take part in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will represent India Legends in the tournament that begins on March 5. The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series last year had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament will resume from where it ended abruptly last year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with Tendulkar. While the Master Blaster was seen in his usual restrained mode, Yuvraj Singh provided a mischievous pose. The picture, which has both the former players wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits as a safety measure against COVID-19, was captioned:

"And we have arrived in Raipur !! @sachintendulkar #roadsafety series !par apni safety bhi zaroori hai bhai wear a mask."

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar will also be a part of India Legends. Among international stars, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan will be seen in action.

India Legends apart, Sri Lanka Legends, Bangladesh Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends and England Legends are the other sides who will compete in the event. Australia had to pull out of the Road Safety World Series 2021 owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

While England will be led by Pietersen, Dilshan will captain Sri Lanka; South Africa will be led by Jonty Rhodes and Bangladesh by Khaled Mahmud.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will begin with India Legends taking on Bangladesh Legends in the opening encounter on March 5.

The two semi-finals will be held on March 17 and 19, while the tournament will conclude with the final on March 21.

Here is the complete schedule of the Road Safety World Series 2021:

(All matches will be played in Raipur and games will begin at 7:00 PM IST)

March 5: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends.

March 6: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends.

March 7: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends.

March 8: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends.

March 9: India Legends vs England Legends.

March 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends.

March 11: England Legends vs South Africa Legends.

March 12: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends.

March 13: India Legends vs South Africa Legends.

March 14: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends.

March 15: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends.

March 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends.

March 17: Semifinal 1.

March 18: Semifinal 2.

March 19: Road Safety World Series 2021 Final.

Tickets for the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be available on bookmyshow.com.