"Are you not entertained" - Usman Khawaja takes a cheeky dig at Ben Stokes and Bazball after 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Usman Khawaja, the player of the match in the first Ashes 2023 Test, took a swipe at Ben Stokes and England's mantra of "entertainment" on Wednesday, June 21.

Australia beat England by two wickets on the final day at Edgbaston. Khawaja was the top-scored in both innings with 118 (152) and 65 (197). After the defeat, Stokes expressed hope his team's ingenuity, including the early declaration on Day 1, invited more audience to Ashes, while English pundits praised the "entertainment".

In what looked like a response to the same, Khawaja posted a collection of photos from the match and captioned it:

"Are you not entertained 🤣. 🇦🇺🪃🦘 #Ashes🏺 #testcricket"

Part of his satisfaction could come from the fact that not only did he cope with a brilliant English attack at home, but also Ollie Robinson's verbal volleys.

"I was sh****ng myself for the last five minutes" - Usman Khawaja

After the match, Usman Khawaja talked about how the memory of the famous 2005 Edgbaston Test was still fresh for him and made the last five minutes of this Test difficult to watch.

“I’m not going to lie; I was sh****ng myself for the last five minutes," he said. "I watched 2005 as a kid on TV. I was there at Headingley, but this has to be one of my favourite Test matches. I couldn’t watch it with the guys, so I watched it on the delayed vision so I could hear what was going on."

The left-hander also recalled how his previous two tours of England weren't too fruitful for him.

"I was a young punk in 2013, and I think Swanny (Graeme Swann) gave me nightmares there, and 2019 was tough unless you were Steve Smith. Four more Tests, we hope they are as good as this."

The second Ashes 2023 Test will be played at Lord's starting June 28.

