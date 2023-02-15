"As a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time" - Babar Azam on his 'This too shall pass' tweet for Virat Kohli 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recalled his intentions behind sending out a message to Virat Kohli on social media after the Indian skipper struggled for form in the first half of 2022.

Babar posted an image of himself with Kohli, along with the caption:

"This too shall pass Stay strong".

The post went viral on social media and has garnered 368,000 likes and has been retweeted 53,700 times.

The post induced a reply from Kohli as well, who responded by commenting:

"Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

The Pakistan skipper posted the picture and the message on July 15, 2022, during the ace Indian batter's struggle on the England tour. He was dismissed on 16 during the second ODI at Lord's, prolonging a poor patch and inducing support from Babar.

The exchange between the two modern-day greats was thoroughly cherished by the fans. Babar opened up about the viral tweet during an interview with ICC Digital Insider:

“As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time. “At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time."

Babar continued:

“It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point.”

Virat Kohli regained his form soon after Babar Azam's tweet

The former India skipper took a month-long break after a lean tour of England. He was not part of the white-ball series against West Indies and Zimbabwe before returning for the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He roared back into form during the tournament with a couple of fifties and his maiden T20I hundred as well. Since then, he has gone on to enjoy a stunning individual campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, ending his ODI century drought and enduring an eventful home season as well.

