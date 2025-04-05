Ashutosh Sharma’s desperate dive not enough as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja combine to run him out in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja combined to run out Ashutosh Sharma in the IPL 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. Ashutosh was run out while attempting his second run as the Super Kings struck twice in the last over.
The dismissal came in the 20th over of DC’s innings. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a fuller-length ball to Ashutosh, who played it towards the deep backward square. Jadeja rushed from mid-wicket to cover several yards before making a lightning throw to Dhoni in front of the stumps.
The wicketkeeper collected the ball and dislodged the bails in a flash. The right-hander made a desperate dive but in vain. With the runout, Jadeja again proved his genius on the field.
Apart from runout, Ravindra Jadeja also dismissed well-set DC opener Abishek Porel, who scored 33 off 20 balls.
CSK lose early wickets in the 184-run chase against DC in the IPL 2025 encounter
CSK lost opener Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early in their 184-run chase against DC in the IPL 2025 match. Mukesh Kumar dismissed Ravindra while Mitchell Starc got rid of in-form Gaikwad.
At the time of writing, CSK were 25/2 after four overs, with Vijay Shankar and Devon Conway at the crease.
Batting first, Delhi put up 183/6 in 20 overs. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk departed for a duck, but his opening partner KL Rahul smashed 77 runs off just 51 balls at a strike rate of 150.98. His innings comprised three maximums and six boundaries. Skipper Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, and Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with 21 (14), 33 (20), and 20 (15), respectively. Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 24 off 12 deliveries.
Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the CSK bowlers, returning with two wickets. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana bagged one wicket apiece.
DC are aiming to register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025 in their first three fixtures. Meanwhile, CSK are eyeing to return to winning ways after losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in their last outing.
