"Ashwin was just chasing milestone" - Kevin Pietersen makes a staggering remark on star off-spinner after the 2nd Test against England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen feels India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was chasing the monumental 500th Test wicket during the second Test in Vishakapatnam.

The 37-year-old endured a below-par outing despite India's 106-run victory, taking only three wickets in the match. Ashwin did not pick up a single wicket in the first innings, conceding 61 runs in 12 overs.

However, he returned to form in the second innings with figures of 3/72 in 18 overs but went wicketless in his final 12 overs to remain stranded on 499 Test wickets.

Speaking to the official broadcasters after the second Test, Pietersen believed chasing the 500-wicket milestone resulted in Ashwin's sub-par outing in the second Test.

"Ashwin was just chasing milestone. That's why he didn't bowl as well as he could have bowled. He did get it right on occasions. I thought he was way more threatening bowling wider outside off-stump round the wicket. I think he bowled over the wicket way too much to the right-handers. He can change bowling over-bowling around-bowling over more," said Pietersen.

Despite not being at his best, Ashwin picked up three of the first four wickets in England's run chase, including the crucial scalps of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root.

He seemed to have picked up his 500th wicket when Tom Hartley was adjudged caught behind, only for DRS to overturn the decision.

"He will want one more wicket" - Kevin Pietersen

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

Kevin Pietersen believed Ravichandran Ashwin would become relaxed and perform better once he picks up the next wicket to complete 500 Test wickets.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer wasn’t at his usual best in the two Tests against England, claiming nine wickets at an average of 36.33.

"I'm certainly never going to say that he hasn't got it or the England bowlers have found him out. He is a tremendous bowler and he's got some big breakthroughs. It is about the team; it's not about the individual. He will want one more wicket and when he gets that may you'll see him a lot more relaxed, the shoulder drops and I can just now get on with the game," said Pietersen.

Ashwin boasts a stellar record at home with 346 wickets in 57 Tests at a sensational average of 21.27, including 26 five-wicket hauls.

His tally of 499 wickets is ninth all-time in Tests and third among active cricketers behind only James Anderson and Nathan Lyon.

