"Back to default settings" - Fans react to Jason Roy's early dismissal in SA vs ENG 2nd ODI

England opener Jason Roy failed to make a mark with the bat in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 29.

Roy struggled to get going against the South African bowlers, mustering just nine runs off 19 balls. His brief stay at the crease came to an end in the sixth over of the England innings.

The swashbuckler was undone while attempting to play a drive against Lungi Ngidi. The ball nipped back in and sneaked through the gap between his bat and pads to crash onto the stumps.

Notably, Roy roared back to form by slamming a fantastic century in the first ODI against South Africa on Friday, January 27. However, his 113-run knock was followed by yet another underwhelming outing.

Many fans took to social media, reacting to Joy's early dismissal in the contest. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Nank uCraq🏳️‍🌈🌍 @craqie 🤣 🤣 Jason Roy back to default settings Jason Roy back to default settings😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/HrxehTLi9V

Ryan @HigdonOfficial And yet again, Jason Roy, has become Jason Roy. Cant bully him though because he scored that class ton on Friday… And yet again, Jason Roy, has become Jason Roy. Cant bully him though because he scored that class ton on Friday…

RICHARD MARRIOTT @RICHPM14 Business as usual for Jason Roy..🏏 Business as usual for Jason Roy..🏏

Anuj Poudel @Poudel017Anuj This setup and accuracy was quite remarkable from Lungi. Had decent pace too. This setup and accuracy was quite remarkable from Lungi. Had decent pace too. https://t.co/Lwv5ABi8BY

Billy @glynbilly Jason Roy back to being Jason Roy #thecricket Jason Roy back to being Jason Roy #thecricket

Tat'uRadebe @hlubizer Old Jason Roy is back. Out for 9. Maybe the guy who scored attractive century on Friday was his double. #SAvENG Old Jason Roy is back. Out for 9. Maybe the guy who scored attractive century on Friday was his double. #SAvENG

Harry @Harry25566236 @englandcricket @Harry_Brook_88 This lad should never be dropped from any England team in any format ever again ! Meanwhile, J Roy, normal service resumed @englandcricket @Harry_Brook_88 This lad should never be dropped from any England team in any format ever again ! Meanwhile, J Roy, normal service resumed

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Wo jo Jason Roy ke bat aur pad ke beech mein truck nikalne jitna gap tha, wo schedule ki wajah se tha according to Ben Stokes. Wo jo Jason Roy ke bat aur pad ke beech mein truck nikalne jitna gap tha, wo schedule ki wajah se tha according to Ben Stokes.

Notably, Jason Roy struggled with his form last year. The right-handed batter only managed 206 from 11 games at a paltry average of 18.72. He was dropped from England's team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Jason Roy's stunning ton went in vain as England suffered a 27-run loss in 1st ODI against South Africa

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening encounter of the ODI series against England.

Rassie van der Dussen starred with the bat for the South African side, scoring 111 runs. Experienced batter David Miller also chipped in with a fine half-century, finishing with 53 runs to his name.

The hosts registered a total of 298 runs in the 50-over clash. England had an ideal start to the run chase, with openers Jason Roy and Dawid Malan stitching together a 146-run partnership.

However, the visitors failed to capitalize on the wonderful start, and were ultimately bundled out for 271 runs thanks to Anrich Nortje's brilliant four-wicket haul.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 27 RUNS



A remarkable fightback in the middle overs, led by Anrich Nortje (4/62) and Sisanda Magala (3/46), turned the match on its head after England came out firing with a 146-run opening stand



#SAvENG #BePartOfIt RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 27 RUNSA remarkable fightback in the middle overs, led by Anrich Nortje (4/62) and Sisanda Magala (3/46), turned the match on its head after England came out firing with a 146-run opening stand 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 27 RUNSA remarkable fightback in the middle overs, led by Anrich Nortje (4/62) and Sisanda Magala (3/46), turned the match on its head after England came out firing with a 146-run opening stand#SAvENG #BePartOfIt https://t.co/dEqIsxrfsa

South Africa currently lead the three-match series 1-0. The second ODI is a must-win one for England to stay afloat in the series.

