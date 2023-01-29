"Back to default settings" - Fans react to Jason Roy's early dismissal in SA vs ENG 2nd ODI

England opener Jason Roy failed to make a mark with the bat in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 29.
Roy struggled to get going against the South African bowlers, mustering just nine runs off 19 balls. His brief stay at the crease came to an end in the sixth over of the England innings.
The swashbuckler was undone while attempting to play a drive against Lungi Ngidi. The ball nipped back in and sneaked through the gap between his bat and pads to crash onto the stumps.
Notably, Roy roared back to form by slamming a fantastic century in the first ODI against South Africa on Friday, January 27. However, his 113-run knock was followed by yet another underwhelming outing.
Many fans took to social media, reacting to Joy's early dismissal in the contest. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Jason Roy struggled with his form last year. The right-handed batter only managed 206 from 11 games at a paltry average of 18.72. He was dropped from England's team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Jason Roy's stunning ton went in vain as England suffered a 27-run loss in 1st ODI against South Africa
South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening encounter of the ODI series against England.
Rassie van der Dussen starred with the bat for the South African side, scoring 111 runs. Experienced batter David Miller also chipped in with a fine half-century, finishing with 53 runs to his name.
The hosts registered a total of 298 runs in the 50-over clash. England had an ideal start to the run chase, with openers Jason Roy and Dawid Malan stitching together a 146-run partnership.
However, the visitors failed to capitalize on the wonderful start, and were ultimately bundled out for 271 runs thanks to Anrich Nortje's brilliant four-wicket haul.
South Africa currently lead the three-match series 1-0. The second ODI is a must-win one for England to stay afloat in the series.
Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.