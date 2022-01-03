"They are going to be labeled as one of the great teams that have been on Earth" - Brad Hogg on India's legacy if they win Test series in South Africa 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has said Virat Kohli's men can rightfully be called the best Test team of the era if they go on to clinch their maiden Test series on South African soil.

Team India won the opening Test of the three-match series. The second Test starts in Johannesburg on Monday.

The Men in Blue racked up sensational wins in Australia and England in 2021.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"India just won in South Africa in the Boxing Day Test, if India win one out of the remaining two Test matches, they are definitely the best team in the world at the moment. India are going to be labeled as one of the great teams that have been on Earth. Like Australia in the 2000s and West Indies in the late 70s and early 80s."

"India are the best team because they are dominating when they travel" - Brad Hogg

India's world-class pace attack, their five-bowler policy and raw aggression above all else have made them strong contenders overseas.

Hogg said:

"India are the best team because they are dominating when they travel. They annihilated England on English soil. They should have had that series against England done and dusted being 3-1 up. England had no answers for them. England were too worried about The Hundred competition, getting the big stars to play there."

He added:

"Well, we're in different times, there's a pandemic, you have to adjust and be hospitable to the visitors. If that Test match does not get rescheduled, I don't think anyone should worry about it because it was completely England's fault."

India will have a shot at history when they take the field at the Wanderers.

