Brydon Carse roped in as Reece Topley's replacement in England's 2023 World Cup squad

England Cricket Board (ECB) have named fast-bowler Brydon Carse as the replacement for Reece Topley, who suffered a broken finger and was subsequently ruled out of the 2023 World Cup. According to ECB, the 28-year-old will join the squad in India on Thursday, October 26.

Topley suffered an injury to his index finger while trying to stop a Rassie van der Dussen shot during England's defeat to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. The 29-year-old went out of the field but returned to complete his quota and finished with figures of 9.5-0-88-3.

Expand Tweet

Carse, meanwhile, has represented England in 12 ODIs and has picked up 14 wickets, along with a fifer against Pakistan in Birmingham in July 2021. He also has decent List A numbers, with 24 wickets in 21 games at 32.20.

"Brilliant all-round package" - Joe Root on Brydon Carse

Joe Root. (Image Credits: X)

England batter Joe Root compared Brydon Carse to all-rounder Ben Stokes and former seamer Liam Plunkett and said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"He's a brilliant all-round package. He can score some handy runs for you, is very dynamic in the field and has a unique wicket-taking ability. He's got that [Ben] Stokes element to him where sometimes, you feel like nothing is happening and he'll pick up wickets. He almost feels like a junior Plunkett," Root said. "He's very similar. Pudsy [Plunkett] might not like me saying this, but he's probably got even more to offer with the bat as well."

The defending champions are on the brink of an early World Cup exit after a humiliating 229-run loss to the Proteas. England's next match is against Sri Lanka on October 26 in Bengaluru.