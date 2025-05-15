CAB submits Met report for June 3, places request to BCCI to host IPL 2025 final at Eden Gardens: Reports

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have made a case for the Eden Gardens to retain its hosting rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final. Recent reports have suggested that the governing body are looking to shift the summit clash to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to a concerning projected weather forecast in Kolkata on June 3.

The iconic venue was slated to host the IPL 2025 Final on May 25, before the one-week suspension pushed back the date to June 3. Given that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the 2024 season, Kolkata were handed the hosting duties for the final as well as the Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

According to a report by RevSportz, the CAB have submitted a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), underlining the case of weather being an unpredictable element, especially a couple of weeks before the final.

"The Association approached the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata asking for a report on the weather pattern expected in Kolkata on 3 June. The report from the Met office, which has been submitted to the BCCI, clearly states that it is too early to make such a prediction and it is only around the 25th of May that such a forecast can be made," the report reads.

The CAB have also sought data from the Indian Meteorological Department in Delhi, and have included their response stating unpredictability in the letter to the BCCI.

“We remain confident that things will work out because we have done a very good job in organising everything. Also, you can’t predict weather patterns so early and we have submitted all official documents to this effect," a source told Rev Sportz.

The IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was also hosted amid inclement weather conditions. The match utilised the reserve day in place, which also saw interruption by rain, causing a loss of five overs in the second innings.

CAB could be compensated in the form of a key 2026 T20 World Cup match hosting duties

The governing body is yet to confirm the venues for the playoffs and the final although the dates have been announced. Should the authorities play it safe and rely on early weather data to shift the IPL 2025 Final to Ahmedabad, the report suggests that the Eden Gardens could be compensated in the form of hosting rights for a key knockout match in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The iconic venue hosted the final the last time the T20 World Cup was held in India, back in 2016. It also hosted one of the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

