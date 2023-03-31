Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni could consider pacer Deepak Chahar as his best bet in the death overs in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Majrekar pointed out that Dhoni has preferred to use most of Chahar's overs with the new ball in the past. He feels that, given Chahar's experience, the seamer can surely deliver a few overs towards the back end of the innings as well.

Here's what the cricketer-turned-commentator said about Chahar during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"Initially, he was your new-ball bowler, and MS Dhoni made it clear that that's how he's going to use him. But if you've seen him, he's a pretty seasoned bowler who's gone through the domestic grind. In Chennai, they can manage with somebody like Deepak Chahar and Dwaine Pretorius, or use Maheesh Theekshana as well in the death.

He added:

"When you play at Wankhede and M.Chinnaswamy and those places, it is going to be a little tough, but Deepak Chahar can surely give MS Dhoni an over or two at the death."

Speaking in the same video, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody emphasized that CSK's death bowling is a major concern, especially in away games. He opined that the team won't have many problems while playing at Chepauk, where the spinners will take center stage, adding:

"That's the big issue for CSK is their ability to shut teams down. I don't think it's going to be for them at home because I think we'll see pretty much what we've seen historically there, and that is turning tracks because you can expect at least 12 overs of spin.

He added:

"Looking at the balance of their side, you've got Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, there are those 12 overs, particularly if it's turning. When it comes to needing a death bowler in those types of conditions, it's harder to score in the back 10 overs than the first 10."

Notably, Chahar missed the entire previous season of the IPL because of a back injury. The 30-year-old's career has been an injury-marred one so far. A successful stint with CSK will be key for him as he aims to regain his place in the national side.

In the 2021 edition, Chahar bagged 15 wickets from as many outings at an economy rate of 8.35. He is expected to play a major role for the four-time champions, as they will be without veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who announced his retirement ahead of the season and joined CSK as their bowling coach.

"They may well do is look to use that sub rule with the overseas player" - Tom Moody on how CSK should use the new 'Impact Player' rule '

Tom Moody further stated that MS Dhoni and Co. could consider using the new 'Impact Player' rule with their overseas players, depending on the situation.

He reckons that this would provide them with flexibility and also improve the balance of the team. Moody added:

"So, I think they're okay at home, but when they travel out of Chennai, it's going to be their challenge without any specialty that stands out with death bowling. What they may well do is look to use that sub rule with the overseas player, depending on whether they're batting first or bowling first, to give them that flexibility."

As per the new rule, teams will be allowed to substitute one of their players during a game. However, the incoming player has to be an Indian, unless there are fewer than four overseas members in the playing XI.

CSK are set to take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opening fixture of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

Poll : 0 votes