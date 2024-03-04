“Can’t wait for the new season and the new ‘role’” – MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is excited to return to the field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 42-year-old, rumored to retire from the cash-rich league at the end of the season, has kept the fans guessing about his new role in the CSK setup.

On Monday (March 4), Dhoni took to Facebook and wrote on the social networking site:

“Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!”

The reaction comes a day after he attended the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The event was also attended by Sachin Tendulkar, reigning India captain Rohit Sharma, top sportspersons, businesspersons, actors, singers, and political personalities, among others.

The wicketkeeper-batter will now join the CSK camp, which has already begun for IPL 2024.

Last year, Dhoni guided the Chennai-based franchise to their fifth IPL trophy. They beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja, who slammed a six and four when they needed 10 runs off the last two balls. With the bat, Dhoni scored 104 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 182.46.

MS Dhoni’s CSK to begin IPL 2024 campaign against RCB

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will play the season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

CSK’s schedule in IPL 2024 so far

March 22: vs RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 8pm IST

March 26: vs Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7.30pm IST

March 31: vs Delhi Capitals at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Chennai at 7.30pm IST

April 5: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7.30pm IST

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

