"Chahal bhai shivering" - Netizens react as Kuldeep Yadav bags hat-trick against New Zealand A 

On Sunday, September 25, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a significant impact with the ball for India A in the second one-dayer of their ongoing three-match series against New Zealand A in Chennai.

India A skipper Sanju Samson used the spinner during the death overs, asking him to bowl the 47th over. The crafty spinner ran through the Kiwi tailenders, picking up three back-to-back wickets to claim a stunning hat-trick.

Logan van Beek was Yadav's first victim in his final over. The 27-year-old followed it up by sending back Joe Walker and Jacob Duffy in the ensuing deliveries for golden ducks to bundle out the visitors for 219.

Yadav conceded 51 runs from his full quota of 10 overs and bagged four scalps in the encounter. Netizens took to social media to applaud the spinner for his wonderful performance in the 50-over clash.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ashwin Dhavale @AshwinDhavale Kuldeep Yadav picks up yet another hattrick in his career, this time against new Zealand A … truly underrated Kuldeep Yadav picks up yet another hattrick in his career, this time against new Zealand A … truly underrated

#KuldeepYadav #INDvAUS #PAKvsEng #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 #INDWvsENGW

Baz Fan @imbazfan

Hattrick for Kuldeep yadav against New Zealand A . G.O.A.T Indian spinner in white ball cricket ....Still politics in Indian cricket took him out of team india...shameful act by bcci

Tony Stark @TonySta13327820 @mufaddal_vohra Hat trick King of India but sadly he is mistreated @mufaddal_vohra Hat trick King of India but sadly he is mistreated

Meme world @memeuniversity7 @mufaddal_vohra Give chahal some rest and bring kuldeep back to Indian team 🤤 @mufaddal_vohra Give chahal some rest and bring kuldeep back to Indian team 🤤

The Sanju Samson-led side chased down the target comfortably with six wickets to spare to complete a brilliant victory. Opening batter Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat for India A, slamming 78 runs off just 48 deliveries.

With this win, India A have gained an unassilabe 2-0 lead to pocket the series. The third and final match of the rubber will be played on Tuesday, September 27.

Kuldeep Yadav is not part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

Kuldeep Yadav seems to have fallen down the pecking order among spinners in India for the T20 format. He wasn't included in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Furthermore, he also failed to find a place in the team for the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh 🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Yadav's last T20I appearance for Team India came in August 2022 against West Indies. He was impressive in the encounter, finishing with figures of 3/12 from his four overs. He was out of action for several months prior to the series due to a hand injury.

The crafty spinner was exceptional in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). With 21 wickets from 14 outings, he was the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest edition of the league.

Kuldeep Yadav could be called up to the Indian squad for their forthcoming three-match home ODI series against South Africa that is set to commence on October 6 in Lucknow. His performance on Sunday will do his chances no harm.

