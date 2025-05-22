  • home icon
  • "Consistency has a name — and it's Nicholas Pooran" - Fans in awe as wicketkeeper-batter smashes 56* off 27 balls in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

"Consistency has a name — and it's Nicholas Pooran" - Fans in awe as wicketkeeper-batter smashes 56* off 27 balls in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

By James Kuanal
Modified May 22, 2025 21:54 IST
Nicholas Pooran smashes his 5th IPL 2025 fifty. [Getty Images and @sportsreplay on X]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Nicholas Pooran was at his best with the bat, smashing his fifth fifty of IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 56 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 207.41 with the help of five maximums and four boundaries. During his half-century, the left-hander shared a 121-run partnership with centurion Mitchell Marsh for the second wicket.

With 511 runs in 13 innings, Pooran has justified his price tag after the Super Giants retained him for INR 21 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. The southpaw is the second LSG batter after Marsh to reach 500 runs this season.

Fans on X lauded Nicholas Pooran for yet another entertaining knock. One user wrote:

"Consistency has a name — and it's Nicholas Pooran! 5 ifties this season and still firing!"
Another user commented:

"There’s a high I can only feel when I watch Nicholas Pooran play, I can’t explain it."
"Nicholas Pooran self confidence against spinner is different level," a third user added as Pooran denied a single before hitting a six off Sai Kishore during his blazing knock.

Here are a few more reactions:

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran help LSG set a mammoth 236-run target for table toppers GT in the IPL 2025 match

Mitchell Marsh’s century and Nicholas Pooran’s fifty helped LSG post 235/6 against table-toppers GT in their IPL 2025 fixture. Marsh smashed 117 runs off 64 balls with the help of eight sixes and 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and skipper Rishabh Pant chipped in with 36 (24) and 16* (6), respectively.

Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan were the only two successful bowlers for GT, bagging one wicket apiece.

The Shubman Gill-led side must win the game to consolidate their top place as they look to secure a top-two finish ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Follow the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

