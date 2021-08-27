Create
CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match

<a href=Shimron Hetmyer scored an impressive half-century in the first match of CPL 2021 (Pic: @CPL Twitter)" height="450" width="800" />
Shimron Hetmyer scored an impressive half-century in the first match of CPL 2021 (Pic: @CPL Twitter)
Balakrishna
Modified Aug 27, 2021 12:37 AM IST

The Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20) 2021 got underway today(August 26). The Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders faced off in the curtain-raiser match of CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Nicholas Pooran-led Guyana Amazon Warriors side won a close-fought game by nine runs and opened their account on the points table.

Guyana batted first in the contest after the Trinbago Knight Riders skipper chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Flamboyant left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer(54) scored an impressive half-century to help the Guyana Amazon Warriors reach a decent total of 142/7 after 20 overs.

Odean Smith(24) played the supporting role for Hetmyer in the middle-order. The Trinbago Knight Riders could only reach 133/9 in 20 overs, so they lost the contest by a nine-run margin at the end.

CPL 2021 Points Table

Caribbean Premier LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Guyana Amazon Warriors11000.4502
2 Barbados Royals000000
3 Saint Lucia Kings000000
4 Jamaica Tallawahs000000
5 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots000000
6 Trinbago Knight Riders1010-0.4500

Most runs in CPL 2021

PlayerMatchesRunsHighest scoreAverageStrike Rate50's
Shimron Hetmyer (GAW)1545454131.701
Denesh Ramdin (TKR)1282828112-
Odean Smith (GAW)1242424160-
Tim Seifert (TKR)123232379.31-
Akeal Hosien (TKR)12222*-183.33-

After his knock of 54 against the Trinbago Knight Riders side in the first innings, Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Shimron Hetmyer now has the most runs in the CPL 2021 after match 1.

None of the other batsmen from both teams scored a fifty in the game. Trinbago Knight Riders wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin is in second position on the list with his 28 run- knock which came in a losing cause in the chase.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

PlayerMatchesWicketsBest figuresAverageEconomy 
Romario Shepherd (GAW)133/1555
Odean Smith (GAW)122/1055
Imran Tahir (GAW)122/1263
Akeal Hosein (TKR)122/178.504.25
Sunil Narine (TKR)122/178.504.25

Courtesy of his bowling performance of 3-1-15-3 against Trinbago Knight Riders in match 1 of the CPL CPL 2021, Guyana Amazon Warriors pace bowler Romario Shepherd is now the leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2021.

His teammates Odean Smith and Imran Tahir occupy the next positions in the highest wicket-takers list with two wickets apiece. Trinbago Knight Riders bowlers Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein round off the top five highest wicket-takers list after match 1 of the CPL 2021.

