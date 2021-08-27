CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match

The Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20) 2021 got underway today(August 26). The Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders faced off in the curtain-raiser match of CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Nicholas Pooran-led Guyana Amazon Warriors side won a close-fought game by nine runs and opened their account on the points table.

Guyana batted first in the contest after the Trinbago Knight Riders skipper chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Flamboyant left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer(54) scored an impressive half-century to help the Guyana Amazon Warriors reach a decent total of 142/7 after 20 overs.

Odean Smith(24) played the supporting role for Hetmyer in the middle-order. The Trinbago Knight Riders could only reach 133/9 in 20 overs, so they lost the contest by a nine-run margin at the end.

Caribbean Premier League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Guyana Amazon Warriors 1 1 0 0 0.450 2 2 Barbados Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Saint Lucia Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jamaica Tallawahs 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Trinbago Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -0.450 0

Player Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate 50's Shimron Hetmyer (GAW) 1 54 54 54 131.70 1 Denesh Ramdin (TKR) 1 28 28 28 112 - Odean Smith (GAW) 1 24 24 24 160 - Tim Seifert (TKR) 1 23 23 23 79.31 - Akeal Hosien (TKR) 1 22 22* - 183.33 -

After his knock of 54 against the Trinbago Knight Riders side in the first innings, Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Shimron Hetmyer now has the most runs in the CPL 2021 after match 1.

None of the other batsmen from both teams scored a fifty in the game. Trinbago Knight Riders wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin is in second position on the list with his 28 run- knock which came in a losing cause in the chase.

Player Matches Wickets Best figures Average Economy Romario Shepherd (GAW) 1 3 3/15 5 5 Odean Smith (GAW) 1 2 2/10 5 5 Imran Tahir (GAW) 1 2 2/12 6 3 Akeal Hosein (TKR) 1 2 2/17 8.50 4.25 Sunil Narine (TKR) 1 2 2/17 8.50 4.25

Courtesy of his bowling performance of 3-1-15-3 against Trinbago Knight Riders in match 1 of the CPL CPL 2021, Guyana Amazon Warriors pace bowler Romario Shepherd is now the leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2021.

His teammates Odean Smith and Imran Tahir occupy the next positions in the highest wicket-takers list with two wickets apiece. Trinbago Knight Riders bowlers Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein round off the top five highest wicket-takers list after match 1 of the CPL 2021.

