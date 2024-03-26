Cricket Australia announces 2024-25 summer schedule; team to play five test matches against India

By Ashwan Rao
Modified Mar 26, 2024 14:45 IST
Cricket Australia (CA) has officially announced the schedule for an action-packed 2024-25 summer involving both the men's and women's teams.

While the men's team will host India in a highly anticipated five-match Border Gavaskar Test series, the women's team will be battle arch-rivals England for the prestigious Ashes crown.

In addition to these, the men's team will be up against the visiting Pakistan side in a three-match ODI apart from the three T20Is. Meanwhile, before the all-important Ashes series, the women's team will encounter the White Ferns in a three-match T20I series which will be followed by the three ODIs against India.

This will be the first time India and Australia will play a five-match Test between them since the 1991-92 series, which the Aussies won by a 4-0 margin under Allan Border.

"We are confident that there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country" - CA CEO Nick Hockley

An elated CA CEO Nick Hockley stated that the upcoming summer is one of the most highly anticipated in the recent past. He said:

"This is one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory, with the eyes of the cricket world focused on the extended Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series and the multi-format Women’s Ashes.
"Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been put on the same footing as the (men's) Ashes with a five-Test Series for the first time since 1991-92 and we're confident the schedule will maximize viewership and attendance and there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country."

The last time India played a Test series in Australia, the visitors emerged victorious in January 2021, having won the four-match series 2-1 despite trailing 1-0 after losing the first test match in Adelaide. Australia last defeated India in a home test series way back in 2014-15 which they won by a 2-0 margin.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
