CSK award Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra INR 1 crore and a special jersey 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (October 31) rewarded Indian gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for his efforts in the Tokyo Olympics. He was awarded INR 1 crore for his magnificent performance at the global event.

In addition, the athlete was also presented with a special CSK jersey with the number 8758 — the distance of his medal-winning feat. The franchise took to Instagram to post a picture of Chopra posing with the jersey and captioned the post:

"The one with the Golden boy @neeraj____chopra ! Super happy to hand our 💛 to the arms that made us proud!"

We wish he brings more glory to the nation: CSK CEO K.S Viswanathan.

Speaking about Neeraj's achievement, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, K.S. Viswanathan said:

“The entire nation is proud of Neeraj for his stupendous achievement. By becoming the first Indian to win a medal (gold) in the track and field, he has set a benchmark and is an inspiration for the next generation. 87.58 is a number that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history and it’s an honour for us to present this special jersey to Neeraj. We wish he brings more glory to the nation."

The 23-year-old said it was an opportunity for him to experience new things and thanked CSK for their support. Chopra said:

“Thank you so much for your support and for the prize. It feels good. The last two months have been hectic and an opportunity to experience new things. I never thought that I'll get so much love after winning gold. It was completely unexpected and it feels good. Hopefully, I'll work hard and get good results."

CSK capped off IPL 2021 with another win. This was their fourth title and the MS Dhoni-led side now boasts the highest win percentage among all the teams in the IPL (59.83%).

