CSK bowler shares snaps of MS Dhoni posing with his family ahead of IPL 2025 match vs GT [In Picture]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti shared pictures on social media featuring veteran cricketer MS Dhoni with his family. The post comes ahead of CSK’s final league match of IPL 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 25, against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
On Friday, May 23, Kamlesh reshared an Instagram story originally posted by his sister, Babita Nagarkoti, which showed their family posing with Dhoni.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti was bought by Chennai for his base price of INR 30 lakhs during the mega auction held in 2024. However, the 25-year-old has yet to feature in any match this season. Overall, Nagarkoti has played 12 IPL games and taken five wickets.
Meanwhile, the Super Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention, languishing at the bottom of the points table with six points from 13 matches. In contrast, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans lead the standings with 18 points from 13 games and have already secured their place in the playoffs.
An overview of MS Dhoni’s contributions in the IPL 2025
Chennai Super Kings have experienced a disappointing IPL 2025 season, missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year after winning the title in 2023. Meanwhile, veteran batter and stand-in captain MS Dhoni has also had a lackluster campaign.
In the 13 matches played so far, Dhoni has scored only 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, including 12 fours and 12 sixes.
Throughout his IPL career, Dhoni has appeared in a record 277 matches, amassing 5,439 runs over 242 innings with an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether the 43-year-old will return for the next season and in what capacity.
