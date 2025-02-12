CSK captain and wife attend Man City vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 match [In Picture]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his wife Utkarsha Pawar were present at the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The game was held on Tuesday, February 11, at the Etihad Stadium in England.

The Spanish giants mounted a stunning comeback, recovering from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg of their playoff round. Erling Haaland scored twice for the hosts, while Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham found the net for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad and his wife Utkarsha, whom he married on June 3, 2023, were at the Etihad Stadium to witness the thrilling clash.

Here’s a picture of the couple at the stadium:

On the cricket front, Ruturaj Gaikwad was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The 28-year-old played in three matches, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66, including two fifties and a century. Meanwhile, Maharashtra failed to qualify for the knockout stage, finishing sixth in Group A with just 17 points from seven games.

Before that, the right-handed batter led Maharashtra in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ruturaj played brilliantly in the second match, scoring an unbeaten 148 against Services. However, he couldn't quite live up to expectations in the other games.

Overall, he featured in nine matches, amassing 194 runs in seven innings at an average of 32.33. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's campaign ended in a defeat to Vidarbha in the semi-finals by 69 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured for India in 29 games across two white-ball formats

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his India debut in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2021. Since then, the opening batter has played in 23 T20Is, scoring 633 runs at an average of 39.56, including four fifties and a century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 123.

Additionally, he has represented the nation in six ODIs, amassing 115 runs, which includes one fifty.

