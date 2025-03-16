CSK support staff member evades Matheesha Pathirana delivery in nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. In a post shared by the Super Kings on Instagram, the speedster was seen hitting the stumps with his bowling. The Sri Lankan was retained by CSK for INR 13 crore. The 22-year-old remains crucial for the five-time champions in their attempt to become the most successful team in the T20 league.

In the clip, one of CSK’s support staff was seen evading his delivery in the practice session. Watch:

The youngster has gone from strength to strength ever since he joined CSK in 2022. He has bagged 34 wickets in 20 matches at an economy rate of 7.87, including a four-wicket haul. Last year, he missed the Super Kings’ last few games, which prevented the Chennai-based franchise from reaching the playoffs.

Apart from IPL, Matheesha Pathirana also plays in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), International League T20, and SA20. He has also tasted international success with 30 and 17 scalps in 19 T20Is and 12 ODIs, respectively.

When CSK legend MS Dhoni advised Matheesha Pathirana to stay away from red-ball cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni once suggested that Matheesha Pathirana should stay away from red-ball cricket owing to his unique action. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter added that the pacer would be a great asset for Sri Lanka in white-ball formats. The 43-year-old told ESPNcricinfo in 2023:

“I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket. I think he shouldn't even get close to it. Even in white-ball cricket, the 50-over version he should play as less as possible. [He should] play the big ICC tournaments because he is not somebody who will change a lot. This [having an impact in short bursts] is what he will do, so you can always use him at crucial times.”

“But make sure that he is fit and available for all ICC tournaments and he will be a great asset for Sri Lanka. Not to forget, he is a really young boy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

