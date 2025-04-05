CSK vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. This will be the day match of the double-header. CSK have slipped after an impressive start, losing two matches in a row. As for DC, they have made an impactful start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning two out of two.

After being crushed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs at Cheapuk, Chennai went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in their previous match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bowling first, CSK held RR to 182-9 despite Nitish Rana's blazing 81 off 36. Their batting, however, faltered again as Chennai were held to 176-6 in their 20 overs.

Delhi registered a thumping seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, DC held SRH to 163 in 18.4 overs as Mitchell Starc claimed five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav three. In the chase, Faf du Plessis smashed 50 off 27 as DC got home in 16 overs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai and Delhi have met 30 times in the IPL, with CSK having significant 19-11 lead in the head-to-head battle. Delhi, however, beat Chennai by 20 runs when the teams met last year in Visakhapatnam.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 19

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 11

Matches with No Result - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record at Chepauk

Chennai and Delhi have clashed nine times in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK have a dominant 7-2 win-loss record at Chepauk. When the two teams clashed at the venue in May 2023, Chennai won by 27 runs.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 7

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals matches

Chennai have won four of the last five IPL matches Delhi. DC, however, beat CSK in the only meeting between the two teams last year. Batting first in Visakhapatnam, Delhi scored 191-5 and then held Chennai to 171-6.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings games:

DC (191/5) beat CSK (171/6) by 20 runs, March 31, 2024

CSK (223/3) beat DC (146/9) by 77 runs, May 20, 2023

CSK (167/8) beat DC (140/8) by 27 runs, May 10, 2023

CSK (208/6) beat DC (117) by 91 runs, May 8, 2022

CSK (173/6) beat DC (172/5) by 4 wickets, October 10, 2021

