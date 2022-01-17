David Lloyd names 2 players who must be part of England's Test squad for West Indies tour

David Lloyd believes England's batting collapses have become so predictable that they are incapable of delivering a complete performance. The former player, though, picked up two players England must pick for their upcoming three-Test series away against the West Indies.

England ended their Ashes campaign with a spectacular batting collapse on day three of the final Test in Hobart. Although the visitors started their 271 run-chase well, putting on 68 runs for the opening wicket, they were bowled out for 124.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Lloyd feels Saqib Mahmood deserves a Test spot; but says England's batting needs strengthening. He opined that Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow must be part of the team's rebuild. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"I will give you two who should be going to the Caribbean with England in March. Saqib Mahmood is one, but it is batters we need most and Liam Livingstone is an aggressive, no-nonsense one."

"His first-class record isn't great, but I just see a real performer there. Another real player is Jonny Bairstow, but it's symptomatic of England's mistakes that they have mucked him around far too much. Jonny must be part of the Test rebuild."

Bairstow was the sole centurion in England's dismal Ashes campaign, scoring 113 in the first innings of the Sydney Test, which the visitors drew. However, the keeper-batter missed the final Test in Hobart due to a thumb injury.

"Our batters are just not capable of putting a solid performance together" - David Lloyd

England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

David Lloyd observed that England's struggles are largely technical and the batting unit is all over the place. Pointing out the difference between Ollie Pope's first-class and Test performances, the 74-year old added:

"You can't get away from the fact England's batting problems are technical. England are all over the place. So, we are talking about yet another England collapse. It's become boring!"

"Our batters are just not capable of putting a solid performance together. But these are our best players. Ollie Pope averages 50 in first-class cricket, and was our big hope not too long ago, but just look at him."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau The final 10 England wickets fell for just 56 runs! #Ashes The final 10 England wickets fell for just 56 runs! #Ashes

Also Read Article Continues below

Pope, who entered the series as one of England's most promising players, endured a forgettable series. The Surrey batter managed only 67 runs in three Tests at 11.16.

Edited by Bhargav