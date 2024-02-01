"Does not mean chances of injury will increase for Bumrah" - Irfan Pathan on the effect of Mohammed Shami's absence on Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan believes Mohammed Shami's absence would have no injury effect on Jasprit Bumrah, thanks to his perfect action now.

Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup with an ankle injury, while Bumrah returned from a stress fracture in August last year after being absent for 11 months.

Bumrah was one of India's few bright spots in a shocking 28-run defeat against England in the first Test, with six wickets across the two innings.

Speaking to PTI TV, Pathan admitted to Shami's absence affecting the side's chances but dismissed the possibility of it increasing Bumrah's injury chances.

"Obviously, Shami's absence does have an effect but that does not mean chances of injury will increase for Bumrah. His action is absolutely perfect now. When there is pressure from both sides, whether it is Shami taking wickets from one side or Bumrah working quietly from one side. Bumrah is taking wickets and Shami is working quietly, their partnership not only reduces the pressure on each other but also augurs well for the team," said Pathan.

Although the first Test was played on a spin-friendly wicket, Bumrah bowled almost 25 overs, including 16.1 in the second innings.

The ace pacer has been in sparkling form since his return from injury last year, finishing as the fourth-leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps. Bumrah also played a vital role in India's second-Test win against South Africa in Cape Town, with figures of 6/61 in the second innings.

"Have been a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah's attitude" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan stated his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah, thanks to him prioritizing Test cricket despite recurring injuries.

The 30-year-old has played 33 red-ball games for India and boasts an outstanding record with 146 wickets at an average of 20.81, including nine 5-wicket hauls.

"I have been a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah's attitude, especially in Test cricket, the way he has given priority to Test cricket despite injuries. "Even if he gets injured, I will salute him because he is trying his best. We all have to always keep this in mind," said Pathan.

Bumrah's six wickets was the joint-most, along with Ravichandran Ashwin, by an Indian bowler in the series opener against England.

Yet, the second Test against England, starting in Vizag on Friday, February 2, will be a virtual must-win encounter.

