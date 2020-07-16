Dom Bess says he feels really dangerous ahead of the 2nd Test

England's off-spinner Dom Bess, who is currently featuring in the Test series against West Indies, has stated that he feels 'dangerous' ahead of the 2nd Test in Manchester.

Dom Bess went wicketless on an engrossing final day when West Indies squeezed through to a momentous four-wicket win.

My consistency and accuracy is dangerous: Dom Bess

The 22-year old spinner from Somerset feels that his accuracy is spot on and that he is continuously challenging both edges of the bat:

“I know I went wicketless but it could have turned and the thing that I’m focusing on is how well it’s coming out at the moment, I do feel really dangerous and that’s a great place to be. As a spinner, some will go your way some days and some won’t, that is cricket. I feel like I am attacking both edges of the bat. My consistency and accuracy within where I am landing it is dangerous."

Dom Bess returned to the England squad in their recent tour of South Africa after an 18-month hiatus following his debut against Pakistan back in 2018. He was preferred over the likes of Jack Leach and Moeen Ali as England's front-line spinner for the Southampton Test.

Speaking of the variety of options England have got on their hands, Dom Bess said that there is no rivalry between any of the English players regarding fighting for the playing XI spots:

"I'm not taking it as a guarantee. I know Jack Leach is behind me and I know how hard he's worked. I've had to fight for my spot for a long time. Potentially at the moment it's a different feeling but it's just about making sure I do what I can control. There's no rivalry with it, we're helping each other to be as good as we can for the England side and that's a great place to be."

The second Test between England and West Indies commences from July 16 at the Old Trafford. England's Test skipper, Joe Root, has returned to the side after a paternity leave and will be replacing Joe Denly in the middle-order.

England squad for 2nd Test: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey) Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).