"Don't think it's in as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about" - Pat Cummins opens up about the current state of Test cricket

Australian skipper Pat Cummins feels Test cricket isn't on such a steep decline as it gets spoken about despite worrying about its future occasionally.

With the ever-growing popularity of T20s around the globe, the red-ball format has seen dwindling interest at stadiums and viewership-wise over the last decade. Yet, Australia's ongoing series against Pakistan has been played under packed houses in Perth and Melbourne.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Cummins voiced his opinion on the survival of the longest format.

"I think in some regards leading to this Test summer, some of the question marks were against Pakistan and West Indies," Cummins said. "We've had two fantastic Test matches against Pakistan, really well-supported, big crowds. So I don't think it's in as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about."

"But I think there is an issue just with the amount of other cricket out there, obviously competition for talent is higher than it's ever been," he continued. "My hopes are that it's even stronger than it is now, in 10 years' time or 20 years' time."

After a one-sided first Test that saw the Aussies beat Pakistan by 360 runs, the next game went down to the wire, with the hosts triumphing by 79 runs.

However, barring big-ticket teams like India, Australia, and England, the other nations haven't found Test cricket as viable financially.

"I'm hoping it's a phase" - Pat Cummins on South Africa sending depleted side for Test series in New Zealand

Uncapped cricketer Neil Brand will captain the South African Test side in New Zealand.

While the discussions around the future of Test cricket reignited when South Africa raised several eyebrows by selecting a second-string squad for the New Zealand tour, Pat Cummins believes it is only a passing phase.

With most core players set to feature in the simultaneously happening SA20 league, uncapped batter Neil Brand has been named captain. The 14-member squad has seven uncapped players, with Duanne Olivier (15 Tests) the most experienced.

"I grew up absolutely loving Test cricket," Cummins said. "I think it does go through phases. I know the South African team aren't sending their strongest side [to New Zealand]. I'm hoping it's a phase. Every summer feels bigger than the last here in Australia, but obviously going overseas, that's not the case.

"As a Test cricket lover, I wish everybody was watching Test cricket, but I've never seen cricket stronger than what it is at the moment."

The Australian skipper further hopes for Test cricket to eventually have a strong playing field of 15 to 20 competing nations.

"Ideally we find a way to make it work where we've got 15 or 20 Test-playing nations who are all really strong. I understand there are lots of different challenges, so I feel really privileged that in Australia it's a priority and it's really well-supported every time we play. I don't know what the silver bullet is, but it'd be great if there was one," Cummins concluded.

Despite the series result determined, the third Test in Sydney is likely to be packed to the rafters again, with David Warner bidding farewell to the format.

Following this series, Australia takes on the West Indies in two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, starting on January 17.

