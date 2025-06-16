“Don't understand this obsession” – Former India cricketer reacts to reports of KKR pacer being asked to stay back for ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India all-rounder Dodda Ganesh has vented his frustration amid reports that Harshit Rana will continue to stay with the senior team in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which begins at Headingley in Leeds, starting June 20. The 51-year-old instead suggested another pacer in Anshul Kamboj, who represented India A against England Lions, alongside Rana, in recently concluded practice matches to prepare for the Test series.

On Monday (June 16), Dodda Ganesh wrote on X:

“Anshul Kamboj should have been added to the squad. Don’t understand this obsession with Harshit Rana.”

Dodda’s remarks came after Rana returned with figures of 1/99 against England Lions in the first unofficial Test in Canterbury. On the contrary, Kamboj bagged five wickets in two games, returning with figures of 1/69 (Canterbury), 2/56, and 2/6 (Northampton). The 24-year-old proved equally handy with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 51 in the second essay of the second unofficial Test.

While Kamboj has yet to make his India debut, Rana has played for the national team across all formats. The 23-year-old made his Test debut during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar trophy Down Under. The lanky pacer bagged four wickets in his debut Test in Perth, the only game of the five-match series where the visitors won before losing by a 1-3 margin. He, however, returned with figures of 0/86 in his second outing in Adelaide.

FC cricket stats:

Anshul Kamboj: 79 scalps in 24 matches

Harshit Rana: 48 wickets in 13 games

“It is not right to drop players after just two games” – When India captain backed Harshit Rana after his early failures in Tests during the 2024/25 BGT series

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma expressed his dissatisfaction with the team management after Harshit Rana was dropped for the third Test during the 2024/25 BGT series. He said (via CricToday):

“It is not right to drop players after just two games. He is new to the system but bowled well in the first Test. The Aussie batters took advantage of his inexperience in the second game but that happen(s) with anyone. I feel we need to support our players.”

On the contrary, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh felt that Prasidh Krishna should’ve been picked ahead of Harshit Rana at the beginning of the series in Australia. The cricketer-turned-commentator said (via CricToday):

“I was not in his favour for the first Test but the team management went ahead with him. You have Prasidh Krishna sitting on the bench and he should get a chance in the third Test. He is a good bowler and can replace Harshit.”

India’s squad for Test series in England: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

