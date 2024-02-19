"During my time at RR, I was truly impressed with Jaiswal’s work ethic and commitment"- Lasith Malinga on Team India opener

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's work ethic and commitment to the game after he smashed his second consecutive double-century in Test cricket.

Jaiswal's 209 in the first innings of the second Test set up the platform for a victory in Vizag after India lost the first match in Hyderabad. He hit a brilliant 214* in the second essay of the third Test and shepherded India to 430/4 before Rohit Sharma declared the innings.

England failed to give any competition in the chase for 557 only to get bundled out for 122 in the final innings and lose the match by 434 runs.

Lasith Malinga took to his X handle after the conclusion of the match and hailed Jaiswal as a special talent. He wrote:

"During my time at RR, I was truly impressed with Jaiswal’s work ethic and commitment to the game. I have seen such a level of dedication from only a handful of youngsters throughout my career. This kid is special, and this is definitely not the ceiling for him. Well played."

Expand Tweet

Whenever I'm playing well, I try to make sure I play as long as I can for my team: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Speaking after the conclusion of the third Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal shed light on his thought process while batting at the crease. He said:

"Just trying to make it big whenever I'm set. In Test cricket, whenever I'm playing well, I try to make sure I play as long as I can for my team. It was difficult for me yesterday. I had to wait and then play my shots. Once I was settled I could play my shots."

He added:

"I felt there was something in the wicket. It was really important for me to give a good start. I was trying to make sure I could play as many balls as possible. When I was inside I kept thinking that when I go out I wanted to make it count."

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in prolific form with the bat in this series and is at the top of the run charts at the moment. He has scored 545 runs across six innings at an average of 109, including two double-centuries and one half-century.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App