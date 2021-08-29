Pitch invader 'Jarvo 69' fined and banned for life from Headingley by Yorkshire CCC

Infamous English pitch invader and YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, also known as 'Jarvo 69', has reportedly been banned for life from the Headingley stadium. Jarvis intruded into the field of play on Day 3 of the third Test between England and India. He had also intruded on the ground in the second Test at Lord's.

In addition to the life ban, 'Jarvo 69' has also been slapped with a fine by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty," a spokesperson for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club told PTI when asked about the club's policy regarding pitch invaders.

"As on previous days, there will be stewards present around there to stop anyone that attempts to get on," the spokesperson added, on being asked if the club had anything in mind in order to stop these incidents from happening again.

Jarvis also intruded the ground during the Lord's Test

Daniel Jarvis at Lord's

Daniel Jarvis is a YouTube prankster who, before Headingley, also intruded on the ground during the Lord's Test. Sporting an Indian jersey, Jarvis walked on to the field when India were bowling, and acted as if he was a part of the Indian team. The episode left Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in splits, as was caught by television cameras.

While Jarvis, aka 'Jarvo 69' may have made some people laugh, he also managed to infuriate others. Among those who didn't like his antics on the field was former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

Pathan made his displeasure known on Twitter. He wrote:

"Imagine the outrage if the same guy invade the field twice in India. #wontbefunny"

Here's his tweet:

Imagine the outrage if the same guy invade the field twice in India. #wontbefunny — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Jarvis, aka 'Jarvo 69' stops here, or will he head to the Oval in a few days where the next match of the series is scheduled to be played.

