New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rejoins Blackcaps squad after completing isolation period

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has rejoined the squad ahead of the team's third Test against England to be played in Leeds. Williamson had returned positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the second Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, forcing him out of the contest.
Williamson entered a five-day isolation period soon after, with Tom Latham stepping into his shoes as captain. The Blackcaps' official Twitter handle shared an update on their skipper's availability and is set to return to the XI for the final Test.
Williamson's return comes as a major shot in the arm for New Zealand, who have conceded the series to the hosts.
Earlier today, all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who debuted in the second Test, was sent into a five-day isolation period having contracted the COVID-19 virus.
In further development pertaining to the same, team physio Vijay Vallabh and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson have also tested positive. The duo join Bracewell for a five-day isolation period.
The Blackcaps confirmed that no other member of their contingent has tested positive at this point.
Jonny Bairstow's brilliance powers England to a series win over New Zealand
In one of the great Test innings, Jonny Bairstow broke the record for the second-fastest century by an Englishman in the red-ball format. Bairstow's 92-ball 136 and skipper Ben Stokes' unbeaten 70-ball 75 saw England gun down 299 on the final day to win the Trent Bridge Test by five wickets.
The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 series lead over the Kiwis with a game to go. The reigning champions are yet to register a victory in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
The final Test will commence at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Thursday (June 23).