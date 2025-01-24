England announce their playing XI for 2nd T20I vs India, make one change

England have made only one change to their playing XI for the second T20I against India to be played in Chennai on January 25. Pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse will replace speedster Gus Atkinson in the lineup as the visitors try to level the best-of-five series at 1-1.

England suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the series opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After being asked to bat first, the English batters found the going difficult from the get-go and folded for a paltry 132 all-out in 20 overs.

Atkinson came into bat at No.8 and looked clueless against the Indian spinners despite boasting a century in Test cricket. His two off 13 deliveries dented an already English ship and deprived a well-set Jos Buttler of strike.

Atkinson endured an even worse time of it with the ball, conceding 38 runs off his two overs without picking up a wicket. His poor all-round outing meant India completed their run-chase in a mere 12.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, his replacement, Carse, is also inexperienced in T20Is, having played only four matches. However, he boasts impressive numbers with six wickets at an average of 15.33 and an economy of 7.66.

Jos Buttler's side also added wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith as the 12th man to the squad for the second T20Is.

England's playing 11 for 2nd T20I vs India:

Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

12th Man: Jamie Smith

India look to keep hot streak going against England in T20Is

Indian spinners broke the back of the England batting lineup in the opening T20I [Credit: Getty]

Team India have dominated England in T20Is over the past few head-to-head meetings between the sides.

The Men in Blue have won two consecutive and six out of their last eight T20I outings against England. India also lead the overall head-to-head against England in T20Is by a 14-11 margin.

Before the ongoing series, the Asian Giants crushed England in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final en route to clinching their second title.

India have not suffered a T20I series defeat since their 2-3 setback against the West Indies in 2023. They have won their last four bilateral T20I series since the 2024 World Cup and seven out of eight series (one drawn series against South Africa) overall in the shortest format.

