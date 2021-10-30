England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Old rivals England and Australia will face off in Match 26 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The two sides have been the most impressive teams in Group 1 so far, having won both of their matches.

After brushing aside the South African challenge, Australia eased their way to a seven-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. The Aussies came up with a complete bowling performance, with Adam Zampa leading the way with exceptional figures of 2 for 12. With the bat, David Warner and Aaron Finch got back amongst the runs.

England have not been challenged in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. They tramped West Indies, cleaning them up for 55, while their all-round strength was too much for Bangladesh. They will face a much stiffer challenge from Australia. The match is significant because the winner could top the group and avoid a potential semi-final clash with favorites Pakistan.

ENG vs AUS - Today’s match playing 11s

ENG playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

AUS playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ENG vs AUS - Today's match opening batters list

England will open with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. Roy smashed 61 off 38 against Bangladesh, while Buttler fell for a run-a-ball 18.

For Australia, David Warner roared back to form with 65 against Sri Lanka, while skipper Aaron Finch contributed 37.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match pitch report

As England captain Eoin Morgan revealed, there is some grass on the pitch, which is a fresh one. The surface in Dubai assists pacers early on, when there is some swing. Dew has played a huge part in the second half of the innings, giving the chasing side a massive advantage.

ENG vs AUS - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Nitin Menon

Third Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. They have not made any changes to the XI from their previous game.

Speaking after winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan said:

“We'll have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass. We are delighted the way we have started.”

Australian skipper Aaron Finch revealed that they have made one change to their team. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is coming in for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Edited by Sai Krishna